Thalia adds analog and mixed-signal IP reuse to Siemens' Cre8Ventures Digital Twin Marketplace

October 17, 2024 -- Thalia and Siemens are collaborating to incorporate the AMALIA IP reuse design automation platform for analog and mixed-signal electronics into Siemens’ digital twin ecosystem.

Change in the automotive industry is continuing apace, encompassing the entire range of technologies from sensing and AI. As part of this evolution, most semiconductor electronics have an analog, RF or mixed-signal electronics IP block that needs to be transitioned and implemented into new process technology nodes. As these developments progress, the industry is moving increasingly towards the use of digital twins to assist in design and production, troubleshoot field issues and create a feedback loop for informing next-generation product development leveraging data from electronics used in the field.

A digital twin exists in the virtual world: effectively an extended virtual version of an entire product in software. The concept is particularly powerful for the automotive industry: the safety-critical nature of vehicles mandates in-depth analysis of the whole system; moreover, a few hours of simulation and modeling can replace weeks of real-world road testing of a new electronics design or sub-system; the impact of design changes can be rapidly assessed in the digital domain; and field data can be fed back into the digital twin model to inform continuous refinement of the product.

In this context, the word “digital” in “digital twin”, means a digital representation of a whole complex system. Including, of course, complex real world cyberphysical behaviors and analog electronics.

Analog, mixed-signal and RF IP reuse is where AMALIA, Thalia’s cutting-edge semiconductor design migration solution, excels. And hence the reason why Thalia and Siemens – the technology leader in digital twin solutions – have teamed up to add analysis of analog semiconductor products to the Siemens Cre8Ventures Digital Twin Marketplace.

The Siemens Cre8Ventures Digital Twin Marketplace offers a comprehensive suite of digital twin solutions through partnerships with leading providers of design automation and intellectual property. The Marketplace gives companies of all sizes access to a cloud-based lab environment that allows them to create digital twins to help improve design processes, optimize performance, and enhance predictive maintenance capabilities – all key considerations in the automotive industry.

Thalia’s migration and development solutions for analog, mixed-signal and RF semiconductor designs will be integrated with Siemens’ digital twin technology, allowing precise simulation and modeling of automotive components. This integration will also deliver automation to speed up time-to-market in improving semiconductor designs based on field data ensuring best-in-class solution that addresses real-world concerns.

The Thalia and Siemens partnership creates a particularly powerful solution for customers wishing to understand the behavior of their designs under various operating conditions; for example variability with temperature or PPA across a range of environmental conditions. The collaboration also facilitates rapid prototyping of new technologies and applies AI- and ML-driven automation techniques to analog design and IP reuse – allowing faster delivery of innovative solutions to the automotive market.

Here at Thalia, we’re proud to have been selected to play a key role within the Siemens Cre8Ventures ecosystem. We’re looking forward to helping the automotive industry turn ideas into reality – and to help refine existing products in the search to deliver ever-increasing mobility and enhanced safety with reduced environmental impacts. For more information about AMALIA visit https://thalia-da.com/amalia/

For more information about Siemens Cre8Ventures Digital Twin Marketplace, and the collaboration between Siemens and Thalia, visit: https://blogs.sw.siemens.com/cre8ventures/2024/08/28/thalias-collaboration-with-siemens-cre8ventures/





