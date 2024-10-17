EnSilica - Design and Supply contract award for a controller ASIC for automotive and industrial markets
Design and Supply contract award for a controller ASIC for automotive and industrial markets
October 17, 2024 -- EnSilica, a leading chip maker of mixed signal ASICs (Application Specific Integrated Circuits), is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a design and supply contract for a mixed signal controller ASIC to be used in automotive and industrial motorised actuators. The European based client (the "Client") is a leading supplier to most major automotive and industrial original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs").
The total value, including non-recurring engineering ("NRE") and supply, is projected to exceed US$31m over 7 years, based on quoted NRE fees and the Client's forecast production volumes.
The Company was selected due to previous relevant mixed signal design experience and its proven track record of bringing to volume production chips meeting stringent automotive and industrial standards.
Ian Lankshear, Chief Executive Officer of EnSilica, commented:
"This mixed signal ASIC is another excellent win for EnSilica, further underpinning our position as one of the leading custom ASIC suppliers for industrial and automotive applications.
Our new European customer has excellent standing in the industry, and we are very pleased to become their ASIC partner of choice. This design win adds to the strong portfolio of ASICs we have in the design phase, further supporting the visibility of our recurring revenues."
About EnSilica
EnSilica is a leading fabless design house focused on custom ASIC design and supply for OEMs and system houses, as well as IC design services for companies with their own design teams. The company has world-class expertise in supplying custom RF, mmWave, mixed signal and digital ICs to its international customers in the automotive, industrial, healthcare and communications markets. The company also offers a broad portfolio of core IP covering cryptography, radar, and communications systems. EnSilica has a track record in delivering high quality solutions to demanding industry standards. The company is headquartered near Oxford, UK and has design centres across the UK and in Bangalore, India and Porto Alegre, Brazil.
