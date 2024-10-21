EnSilica plc - Award of £2 million Controller ASIC Design Services Contract
October 21, 2024 -- EnSilica, a leading chip maker of mixed signal ASICs (Application Specific Integrated Circuits), is pleased to announce that it has been awarded an ASIC design services contract with a prestigious supplier of power and propulsion systems used in the air, at sea, and on land (the “Contract”).
The c.£2 million Contract will commence in November 2024, with revenues to run into the Company’s next financial year, supporting market expectations for both those periods.
Ian Lankshear, Chief Executive Officer of EnSilica, commented:
“We are very pleased to be awarded our first contract with this globally renowned and highly prestigious engineering company for this design services project.
Importantly, this Contract positions EnSilica with the prospect of further long-term contracts with this customer beyond this design services phase, to support the ASIC through the development phase and into production.
EnSilica’s expertise in high-integrity controller products for automotive, industrial and satellite markets makes us an ideal partner for sectors such as aerospace companies requiring high quality, high reliability semiconductor products using resilient bespoke supply chains.”
About EnSilica
EnSilica is a leading fabless design house focused on custom ASIC design and supply for OEMs and system houses, as well as IC design services for companies with their own design teams. The company has world-class expertise in supplying custom RF, mmWave, mixed signal and digital ICs to its international customers in the automotive, industrial, healthcare and communications markets. The company also offers a broad portfolio of core IP covering cryptography, radar, and communications systems. EnSilica has a track record in delivering high quality solutions to demanding industry standards. The company is headquartered near Oxford, UK and has design centres across the UK and in Bangalore, India and Porto Alegre, Brazil.
