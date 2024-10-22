Logic Fruit Technologies Welcomes Mr. Gurudutt (GD) Bansal as Senior Vice President Engineering

Gurgaon, India -- October 21st, 2024 – Logic Fruit Technologies is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Gurudutt (GD) Bansal as the Senior Vice President Engineering.

With an impressive career spanning over 29 years in the semiconductor and electronics industry, development of Electronic Design Automation (EDA) software products, and providing high-value services, Mr. Bansal’s addition to the Logic Fruit family marks a significant milestone in our journey toward innovation and excellence.

Mr. Bansal brings a wealth of expertise, having held pivotal leadership roles in prominent global organizations. His rich experience includes engineering leadership, executive strategy, managing operations and delivery, and driving both top and bottom-line growth.

Throughout his career, he has been recognized for his ability to scale organizations, build high-performance teams, streamline operations, and maximize team productivity while maintaining a focus on cost efficiency.

A proud alumnus of Delhi Institute of Technology (now NSUT), Mr. Bansal completed his B.Tech in Computer Engineering in 1993. His professional journey has been characterized by driving engineering excellence in global companies, including Cadence Design Systems, Synopsys, Oski Technology, and Axiomise.

As Senior Vice President Engineering, Mr. Bansal will oversee the company’s engineering functions, ensuring that Logic Fruit continues to deliver high-performance, real-time FPGA-software heterogeneous systems that meet the needs of our global clients. His focus will be on driving technological advancements and fostering a culture of excellence across the engineering teams.

"I am excited to join Logic Fruit Technologies and be part of a team that is at the forefront of innovation in the semiconductor industry. I look forward to contributing to the company’s growth and working alongside a talented team to deliver cutting-edge solutions that drive value for our clients worldwide," said Mr. Gurudutt Bansal, Senior Vice President Engineering, at Logic Fruit Technologies.

On behalf of the entire Logic Fruit family, we extend a warm welcome to Mr. Gurudutt Bansal and look forward to achieving new heights together.





