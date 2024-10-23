Celestial AI Acquires Rockley Photonics Patent Portfolio, Strengthening Photonic Fabric IP

Strategic IP Acquisition Expands Celestial AI Technology and IP Leadership Position in Optical Interconnectivity for Accelerated Computing

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – October 23, 2024 – Celestial AI™, the Photonic Fabric™ company, today announced the acquisition of silicon photonics intellectual property from Rockley Photonics (Rockley™), including worldwide issued and pending patents. The combination of Celestial AI and Rockley IP results in one of the strongest IP portfolios in the field of silicon photonics for optical compute interconnect, bringing their total IP portfolio to more than 200 patents globally. The acquired patent portfolio is comprised of three main technology categories including optoelectronic systems-in-package, electro-absorption modulators (EAMs) and optical switch technology, relevant for multiple AI data center infrastructure applications.

Rockley was an early pioneer in silicon photonics with foundational IP that dates back to 2014, predating the foundation of many market competitors. The acquired IP directly aligns with Celestial AI’s core technology roadmap and enhances the deployment and commercialization strategy of the company’s Photonic Fabric technology platform. This intellectual property complements Celestial AI’s existing portfolio, which has rapidly evolved into the industry-leading technology platform for optical interconnectivity. The company is focused on delivering solutions to hyperscale data center customers, both directly and through their ecosystem partners, that enable transformational performance, scalability and energy efficiency advantages at the forefront of next-generation AI compute and network connectivity.

“The addition of Rockley’s IP into our technology platform further accelerates the growth of Celestial AI’s highly valuable intellectual property portfolio and amplifies the strength of our position. These patents fit well into our expanding Photonic FabricTM patent portfolio spanning advanced packaging, thermally stable Silicon photonics, and system architectures for optical compute interconnect,” said Dave Lazovsky, Founder and CEO of Celestial AI. “This acquisition reflects Celestial AI’s commitment to protecting Photonic Fabric-based solutions that are being implemented in our customers’ AI data center infrastructure.”

About Celestial AI

Celestial AI is the creator of the Photonic Fabric, an optical interconnect technology platform for compute and memory. The Photonic Fabric provides the foundational technology for optically scalable, disaggregated data center compute and memory to unleash advancements in AI with sustainable and profitable business models. Celestial AI's Photonic Fabric delivers a transformative leap in AI system performance and energy efficiency.






