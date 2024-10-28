BoS Semiconductors joins UCIe Consortium for its ADAS chiplet SoC family

BoS Semiconductors is developing the ADAS chiplet SoC family which consist of ADAS SoCs and NPU Accelerators

Korea -- October 28, 2024 – BoS Semiconductors, an automotive fabless company for ADAS SoC and ASIC, today announced that BoS has recently joined the UCIeTM Consortium, an industry organization to build an open ecosystem of chiplets for on-package innovations.

In recent years, as AI workloads have become central to automotive computing systems for autonomous driving and SDV implementations, the need for a high-performance AI NPU core has become evident. However, at the same time, low-spec computing systems are also needed to sell a wide range of vehicles, BoS provides the chiplet SoC family to support different performance segments with one single ADAS SoC and additional NPU Accelerators.

BoS is a Korean start-up company, led by Jaehong Park, a former Samsung Semiconductor Executive Vice President. BoS is developing the ADAS chiplet SoC family which consist of ADAS SoCs and NPU Accelerators.

“We are very delighted to be a member of the UCIe consortium,” said Jaehong CEO and founder of BoS Semiconductors. “The chiplet offering is becoming more critical to our customers and we will deliver our own ADAS chiplet SoC family working with our industry leading partners. The first product is an automotive NPU Accelerator which will be publicly announced at the CES in January 2025.





