Logic Fruit and ElectraIC Announce Strategic Partnership to Serve Turkish Market

Istanbul Turkey -- October 29, 2024 – Logic Fruit, a leading Engineering, Research & Development (ER&D) company with over 15 years of experience in innovation, and ElectraIC, a specialist in ASIC/FPGA, embedded systems, and Functional Safety Compliance, are proud to announce their strategic partnership to jointly market their products and solutions in Turkey.

Logic Fruit has built a reputation for developing cutting-edge solutions for heterogeneous systems, delivering high throughput and real-time performance to customers globally. Recognized as a premier partner for advanced engineering services, the company plays a key role in driving high-performance computing innovations.

ElectraIC offers expert services in ASIC/FPGA development, embedded software/systems, electronic circuit design, and project verification for numerous companies. In addition to providing engineering services, ElectraIC creates IP cores and embedded system products, helping clients differentiate with niche solutions. ElectraIC also has extensive expertise in Functional Safety Compliance (DO-254, EN-50129, ISO-26262), supporting companies that require Functional Safety Certification.

Together, Logic Fruit and ElectraIC will leverage their combined synergies to meet customer needs across various sectors, including Aerospace & Defense, Test & Measurement, Telecommunications, and Semiconductors. Clients will benefit from their combined expertise in hardware, software, FPGA, high-speed protocols, AI/ML, custom hardware-accelerated solutions, and design services.





