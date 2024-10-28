Cadence Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif.-- October 28, 2024 — Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) today announced results for the third quarter of 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue of $1.215 billion, compared to revenue of $1.023 billion in Q3 2023

GAAP operating margin of 29%, compared to 29% in Q3 2023

Non-GAAP operating margin of 45%, compared to 41% in Q3 2023

GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.87, compared to $0.93 in Q3 2023

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $1.64, compared to $1.26 in Q3 2023

Quarter-end backlog was $5.6 billion and current remaining performance obligations (“cRPO”), contract revenue expected to be recognized as revenue in the next 12 months, was $2.9 billion

“Cadence delivered exceptional results for the third quarter of 2024, driven by broad-based strength across our portfolio, especially in IP, SD&A, and hardware systems,” said Anirudh Devgan, president and chief executive officer. “Customers are achieving outstanding results with Cadence.AI, and I’m excited by its accelerating proliferation as AI rapidly becomes an integral part of the design workflow.”

“I am pleased to report that Cadence delivered strong Q3 results, with total revenue growing 19% year-over-year. Our Q3 recurring revenue growth returned to low teens on a year-over-year basis, and China revenue continues to improve, representing 13% of our total revenue for Q3,” said John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer. “Our Q4 bookings pipeline looks exceptionally strong, and we are well positioned to deliver a strong 2024.”

CFO Commentary

Commentary on the third quarter of 2024 financial results by John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer, is available at www.cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

Business Outlook

For fiscal year 2024, the company expects:

Revenue in the range of $4.61 billion to $4.65 billion

GAAP operating margin in the range of 29% to 30%

Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 42% to 43%

GAAP diluted net income per share in the range of $3.70 to $3.76

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share in the range of $5.87 to $5.93

The company utilizes a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate, which reflects currently available information, as well as other factors and assumptions. The non-GAAP tax rate is subject to change for a variety of reasons, including the rapidly evolving global tax environment, significant changes in the company’s geographic earnings mix, or other changes to the company’s strategy or business operations. The company expects to use the current normalized non-GAAP tax rate through fiscal 2025 but will re-evaluate this rate periodically for significant items that may materially affect its projections.

Reconciliations of the financial results and business outlook from GAAP operating margin, GAAP net income and GAAP diluted net income per share to non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted net income per share, respectively, are included in this press release.

Business Highlights

Cadence.AI portfolio powered by GenAI agents, AI-driven optimization and the big data analytics JedAI platform, offers unparalleled quality of results and productivity benefits, further proliferated with revenue nearly tripling over the last year

System Design & Analysis business achieved 47 percent year-over-year revenue growth in Q3 with strong growth of Cadence's comprehensive multi-physics portfolio that couples the company's expertise in physics-based modeling with AI driven optimization

Strong IP business momentum, with 59 percent year-over-year growth as Cadence executed to its profitable and scalable growth strategy. A long-term IP partner signed a major deal for Cadence's hardware, IP and services offering to help deliver its AI product roadmap and next generation subsystems

Functional Verification delivered 22 percent year-over-year revenue growth, fueled by strong demand for Cadence's new ground-breaking hardware systems, especially at AI, hyperscale and automotive companies

Financial results

Click here for the Q3 2024 Financial Schedules

Audio Webcast Scheduled

Anirudh Devgan, president and chief executive officer, and John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will host the third quarter 2024 financial results audio webcast today, October 28, 2024, at 2 p.m. (Pacific) / 5 p.m. (Eastern). Attendees are asked to register at the website at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast. An archive of the webcast will be available starting October 28, 2024 at 5 p.m. (Pacific) and ending December 17, 2024 at 5 p.m. (Pacific). Webcast access is available at www.cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to complete systems for the most dynamic market applications, including hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare. For 10 years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at www.cadence.com.





