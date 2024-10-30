Secure-IC obtains the first worldwide CAVP Certification of Post-Quantum Cryptography algorithms, tested by SERMA Safety & Security
Cesson-Sévigné (France) – October 30, 2024 – Secure-IC, the rising leader, and global provider of end-to-end cybersecurity solutions for embedded systems and connected objects, has achieved a historical milestone by becoming the first security IP and software vendor worldwide to receive CAVP (Cryptographic Algorithm Validation Program) Hardware certification for its Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) algorithms. This groundbreaking certification has been conducted by SERMA Safety & Security, a globally recognized leader in security evaluation.
Secure-IC PQC solutions, fully already integrated into the recently launched Securyzr™ neo product range, have successfully passed rigorous testing and evaluation based on the newly established standards set forth last summer by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). This certification covers the critical algorithms ML-KEM (Module-Lattice-Based Key-Encapsulation Mechanism, originally known as CRYSTALS-Kyber), ML-DSA (Module-Lattice-Based Digital Signature Standard, originally CRYSTALS-Dilithium) and more upcoming, ensuring these technologies are designed in line with the NIST standards (namely FIPS 203, FIPS 204), developed to resist the quantum computing threats of the future. Secure-IC’s PQC implementations were tested within the frame of a Securyzr™ Crypto Solutions/Crypto-coprocessors neo product, that can be seamlessly integrated within our Securyzr™ iSE neo product range. The official certificate (A6046) can be found on the NIST website.
