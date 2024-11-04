M31 is partnering with Taiwan Cooperative Bank to launch an Employee Stock Ownership Trust to strengthen talent retention

November 4, 2024 -- M31 Technology, a global professional silicon intellectual property (IP) developer, has signed an employee stock ownership trust agreement with Taiwan Cooperative Bank on Nov 4th to retain outstanding talent and strengthen employee loyalty through diversified compensation. Under this agreement, the company will match employee contributions to a stock purchase plan, offering attractive matching rates and encouraging employees to purchase company shares on a regular basis through a trust mechanism. This initiative enables employees to share in the value of shareholder rights, motivating them to achieve strong performance alongside the company.

M31 stated that employees are the most important asset and partners for a company’s sustainability. The company is committed to promoting a talent sustainability action plan to enhance employee welfare, offering industry competitive compensation and a variety of benefits, including well-being leave, paid family care leave, childcare subsidies, child education scholarships, stress-relief massages, and team-building activities. By promoting a healthy workplace, health management competitions, and gym subsidies, the company aims to create a balanced work environment where employees can achieve work-life harmony and actively implement the concept of a happy enterprise. This year, M31 has also introduced an “Employee Stock Ownership Trust” to reward employees for their outstanding performance and enable them to share in the company's growth. By becoming company shareholders, employees can work together to drive the company's continued success, thereby achieving the goal of sustainable talent development.

M31 further emphasized that as a global leader in IP development, the company offers foundational IP and high-speed interface IP solutions. Currently focused on developing IP for advanced processes below 8nm and has made groundbreaking progress in the 2nm process. To maintain R&D capabilities, retaining key talent is particularly important for the company’s growth. M31 offers a generous matching contribution rate for employees participating in the stock ownership plan, far exceeding industry standards. Through this plan, the company aims to help employees save for the long term and build wealth, allowing them to accumulate shares gradually during their tenure.

Therefore, this collaboration leverages Taiwan Cooperative Bank’s extensive experience in employee stock ownership trust services and comprehensive trust offerings. This will assist M31 employees in not only enhancing their employee welfare while working hard, but also embodying the spirit of sustainable operation management and the shared success of a happy enterprise through the employee stock ownership trust program.





