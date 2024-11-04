ULYSS1, Microcontroller (MCU) for Automotive market, designed by Cortus is available
November 4, 2024 -- Specifically dedicated to the automotive market, the new Cortus ULYSS1 is a RISC-V MCU that addresses the needs of Body control applications and much more.
The Cortus ULYSS1 has been designed to answer the automotive market segment. It is a high performance (3.32 DMIPS/MHz), low power consumption for body control. It features a RISCV (RV32IMAFC) ISA CPU running at 120 MHz.
The CPU is a 32-bit processor with single precision floating point instructions and the compact instruction set extension that significantly improves code density making best use of the Flash memory and includes a Hardware Security Module (HSM). SDK and evaluation boards are available.
- The Cortus ULYSS1 is the first microcontroller (MCU) from a whole Ulyss family covering all automotive MCU market segments. It is designed to answer the automotive mass market segment.
- It is a high performance (3.32 DMIPS/MHz) low power microcontroller.
- It features a RISC-V (RV32IMAFC) ISA CPU running at up to 120 MHz.
- Addressable market examples : Automotive body control, motor control, HVAC control, automation, embedded control, sensors.
- Cortus ULYSS1 Development board available
- Cortus ULYSS1 MASS PRODUCTION available
Cortus ULYSS1 Key Features:
- RISC-V 32-bit CPU (RV32IMAFC)
- 120 MHz
- 1 MBytes of Flash with ECC
- 64 KBytes of RAM with ECC
- 2 to 8 Kbytes of permanently on SRAM
- Interrupt Controller (PLIC)
- Operation from 2.7 V to 5.5 V, Integrated Voltage Regulator
- 2 CAN with optional FD
- Available in QFP100, QFN48, QFP48 & QFP64, BGA100
- Certification: ISO26262 ASIL-B and/or IEC 61508, AEC Q100/1
