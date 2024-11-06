Arteris Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2024 and Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Guidance

CAMPBELL, Calif., November 05, 2024 -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP which accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 and provided fourth quarter and full year 2024 guidance.

“We’re excited to report a record $60.5 million in Annual Contract Value plus royalties, and our third consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow in the third quarter of 2024,” said K. Charles Janac, President and CEO of Arteris. “Demonstrating our increasing traction with some of the largest customers in the market, the majority of license deal value in the quarter was with top 30 technology customers, as they create ever more sophisticated electronics that increasingly need high-performance and energy-efficient SoCs. Whether it be within industry verticals such as Automotive and Enterprise Computing, high growth horizontal vectors such as AI, or emerging opportunities like micro-controllers, the industry need for Arteris’ high-performance commercial System IP solutions has continued to increase,” concluded Janac.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $14.7 million

Annual Contract Value (ACV), plus royalties of $60.5 million, up 6% year-over-year

Remaining performance obligation (RPO) of $78.4 million, up 25% year-over-year, growing to the highest level we have ever reported

Non-GAAP free cash flow of positive $1.1 million or 7% of revenue

Operating loss of $7.9 million, compared to an operating loss of $8.5 million in the year ago period

Non-GAAP operating loss of $3.3 million, compared to a Non-GAAP operating loss of $4.5 million in the year ago period

Net loss of $7.7 million or $0.20 per share

Non-GAAP net loss of $3.1 million or $0.08 per share

Third Quarter 2024 Business Highlights:

Increased adoption of our technology with our existing customers, including a top 5 global technology company that is expanding its deployment of Arteris products to enable development of high-performance AI SoCs and chiplets;

Continued expansion of our footprint with large customers, with a majority of license dollars in the quarter coming from top 30 global technology companies;

Broadened our strategic focus to microcontrollers, expanding customer usage from complex SoCs to now include high volume MCU products;

Announced the addition of NoC tiling to our interconnect products, accelerating design of AI SoCs enabling scalable performance, power reduction, and design reuse capabilities;

Selected by Tier IV for its intelligent vehicle SoCs, and VeriSilicon for its high-performance data-center SoCs;

Announced an expanded partnership with SiFive, delivering pre-verified RISC-V datacenter solutions; and

Joachim Kunkel joined the Arteris Board of Directors and Ken Way joined Arteris as Executive Vice President of Global Sales.

Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating loss, Non-GAAP operating loss margin, Non-GAAP net loss, Non-GAAP net loss per share, free cash flow and free cash flow margin are Non-GAAP financial measures. Additional information on Arteris’ historic reported results, including a reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP measures, is included in the financial tables below.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Guidance:

Q4 2024 FY 2024 (in millions) ACV + royalties $63.0 - $67.0 $63.0 - $67.0 Revenue $14.7 - $15.7 $56.9 - $57.9 Non-GAAP operating loss $4.0 - $5.0 $16.1 - $17.1 Free cash flow $(0.9) - $1.1 $0.7 - $2.7

The guidance provided above are forward-looking statements and reflects Arteris' expectations as of today's date. Actual results may differ materially. Refer to the section titled "Forward-Looking Statements" below for information on the factors, among others, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

A reconciliation of Non-GAAP guidance measures reported above to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to Arteris' results computed in accordance with GAAP.

Definitions of the other business metrics used in this press release including ACV, active customers, confirmed design starts and RPO are included below under the heading “Other Business Metrics.”

Financial Tables

Conference Call

Arteris will host a conference call today on November 5, 2024 to review its third quarter 2024 financial results and to discuss its financial outlook.

Time: 4:30PM ET United States/Canada Toll Free: 1-646-307-1865 International Toll: 1-800-717-1738

A live webcast will also be available in the Investor Relations section of Arteris’ website at: https://ir.arteris.com/events-and-presentations

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Arteris' website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About Arteris

Arteris is a leading provider of system IP for the acceleration of system-on-chip (SoC) development across today's electronic systems. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and SoC integration automation technology enable higher product performance with lower power consumption and faster time to market, delivering better SoC economics so its customers can focus on dreaming up what comes next. Learn more at arteris.com.






