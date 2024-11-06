Tessolve to Acquire Germany's Dream Chip Technologies

By Nick Flaherty, eeNews Europe (November 6, 2024)

The Rs 400 crore (€44.1m, $47.4m) deal will see the design house transfer from Chinese ownership. Dream Chip, with 72 staff, was bought in 2020 by Goodix of China. Last year it taped out a 10TOPS automotive AI chip with accelerators from TU Dresden and Cadence alongside an ARM Cortex-R52 based functional safety core called Alcatraz, a dual core ARM Cortex-A65 processor cluster, and an Arteris FlexNoC Network-on-Chip.

Click here to read more ...













