Delivering industry-leading solutions with Comprehensive Automotive Grade Silicon IP Portfolio with ISO 26262 and ASIL Certifications

11th November 2024. – T2MIP, T2M, the global leader in semiconductor IP Cores and technology solutions, proudly announces the expansion of its automotive-grade silicon IP cores portfolio. Our solutions are now fully compliant with ISO 26262 and ASIL standards, making them ideal for safety-critical applications. In addition, all IP cores meet the rigorous AEC-Q100 qualification, ensuring reliability and resilience in the automotive environment.

This portfolio includes an extensive range of high-performance IPs, optimized for use in automotive applications such as ADAS, infotainment, body electronics, and powertrain systems. The available IPs include CAN XL, LIN, Cryptographic IPs (ECC, AES, SHA-2), 1G Ethernet, USB, PCIe, FlexRay, ADC/DAC, I2C, SPI, DDR/LPDDR, eMMC, PMIC, MIPI DSIv/CSI, H.265/H.264, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GNSS, and NFC. These IPs highlight the following advantages:

Safety-Critical Compliance: Certified to ASIL A/B/C, these IP cores adhere to the highest standards for functional safety, supporting applications that demand resilience, dependability, and robustness.

Certified to ASIL A/B/C, these IP cores adhere to the highest standards for functional safety, supporting applications that demand resilience, dependability, and robustness. AEC-Q100 Qualified: Built to withstand extreme temperature and stress conditions, these IP cores are ideally suited for automotive-grade environments.

Built to withstand extreme temperature and stress conditions, these IP cores are ideally suited for automotive-grade environments. ISO 26262 Compliance: Each IP core is rigorously designed to meet ISO 26262 standards, ensuring functional safety throughout the vehicle lifecycle and supporting critical automotive applications.

T2M’s CAN XL and LIN IP cores also bring enhanced communication speeds and flexibility, supporting evolving vehicle network architectures. These IPs have been certified to meet stringent automotive standards, setting benchmarks for reliability and performance. Other IPs in the T2M portfolio include high-security Cryptographic IPs for secure data transmission, high-speed connectivity options (USB 3.0/4.0, PCIe Gen4/5), wireless communication technologies (Bluetooth 5.4, WiFi ax, GNSS, NFC), and advanced image and video processing (H.265/H.264) to meet the demands of modern automotive applications.

With a global automotive customer network, the demand for high-quality IP solutions underscores our commitment to safety, innovation, and quality. T2M's portfolio is designed to empower the automotive industry with flexible and reliable IP solutions that support next-generation vehicle functionalities. With a proven record of delivering state-of-the-art automotive IP, T2M is ready to meet the rapidly evolving needs of the automotive industry. The IP Cores include Controllers with matching PHYs, available in major Fabs in process nodes as small as 7nm. On request, they can also be ported to other foundries and cutting-edge process nodes.

Availability: These Semiconductor Interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing either stand alone or with pre-integrated Controllers and PHYs. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo

About T2M: T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology experts, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com





