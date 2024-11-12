NanoXplore acquires Dolphin Design's ASIC business and strengthens its strategic position in aerospace

November 12, 2024 -- NanoXplore, a major player in SoC and FPGA semiconductor design, announces the acquisition of the ASIC business of Dolphin Design, a company specializing in integrated circuit design. This strategic acquisition enables NanoXplore to strengthen its expertise and extend its range of high-reliability components to the aerospace market.

The ASIC business acquired from Dolphin Design, a subsidiary of Soitec, is known for its comprehensive range of chip design services, from concept to prototype delivery. This acquisition reflects NanoXplore’s determination to establish itself as a key strategic player in the development of advanced technological solutions for the aerospace industry.

A strategic acquisition for innovation

With this acquisition, NanoXplore broadens its technological portfolio and strengthens its ability to offer innovative solutions to the aerospace sector. The acquisition also supports NanoXplore’s development strategy by opening a new office in Grenoble to reinforce its various R&D teams.

“This acquisition is a key step in NanoXplore’s development and in our diversification strategy. Together, we’ll be able to offer even more effective solutions“. – Edouard Lepape, Managing Director of NanoXplore.

Joint synergies for the benefit of the industry

The complementary nature of FPGA’s SoC solutions and Dolphin’s ASIC expertise creates a solid technological base for the development of even more powerful products to meet the growing demands for reliability and performance. NanoXplore strengthens its position as a European technology leader in the high reliability semiconductor market, facilitating the introduction of new applications. A strategic alliance that will have a significant impact on space missions in particular.

“Joining NanoXplore is an opportunity to strengthen the unique know-how of Dolphin Design’s ASIC business. By developing joint projects and the synergies of two French leaders in the semiconductor market, this operation will enable us to meet the challenges of European sovereignty in strategic components”. – Philippe Berger, CEO of Dolphin

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore is a French fabless company offering state-of-the-art radiation-hardened FPGA devices for high-reliability environments, particularly in space and avionics. The company has recently launched the NG-ULTRA, the world’s most advanced radiation-hardened SoC FPGA. Internationally active, NanoXplore is the European leader in the design and development of FPGA SoC technology and a key partner to leading aerospace companies.





