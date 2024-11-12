Silicon Creations Celebrates Milestone with Delivery of 1,000th Production License for Fractional-N PLL

ATLANTA -- November 12, 2024 -- Silicon Creations, a leader in high-performance analog and mixed-signal intellectual property (IP), proudly announces the achievement of over 1,000 production licenses for its cutting-edge Fractional-N Phase-Locked Loop (PLL) IP family. This IP family is now available across a wide range of process nodes, from the most advanced 2nm technology to the mature nodes such as 180nm, including all major foundries such as TSMC, Samsung, Intel, GlobalFoundries, UMC, and several others.

The Silicon Creations Fractional-N PLL IP family offers unparalleled versatility and performance, making it ideal for a broad spectrum of applications. These include:

High-performance digital clocking

PHY reference clock generation (DDR, PCIe, Ethernet, USB, etc.)

Fast Frequency Hopping

Spread-Spectrum Modulation

Micro-degree resolution phase stepping

These features make the PLL IP indispensable in various industries, including AI, automotive, consumer electronics, IoT, and High-Performance Computing (HPC). The widespread adoption of Silicon Creations' PLL technology across these diverse sectors underscores its robustness and reliability.

"Achieving over 1,000 production licenses is a testament to the exceptional performance and versatility of our Fractional-N PLL IP," said Randy Caplan, CEO of Silicon Creations. "Our Fractional SoC PLLs have been deployed on more than 6 million wafers, translating to billions of chips in the market today. The wide process availability, from 2nm to 180nm highlights the robustness and adaptability of our technology, which continues to meet the demands of the most advanced applications."

Industry leaders have recognized the value and performance of Silicon Creations' PLL technology. Kiran Burli, vice president of Technology Management, Solutions Engineering, Arm, commented, "Arm has successfully utilized Silicon Creations' Fractional-N PLL to clock our prototype chips across leading edge process nodes for more than a decade. Our collaboration with Silicon Creations ensures optimized performance of the Arm compute platform across a wide range of markets and use cases."

According to Shakeel Peera, vice president of marketing and strategy for Microchip’s FPGA business unit, "Silicon Creations' PLL technology is used throughout the PolarFire® FPGA family, including our RT line for space and high-reliability applications. The flexibility and performance of these PLLs support a wide range of use cases, allowing our customers to tailor their designs to meet specific demands across various applications." Peera added, "We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Silicon Creations as we advance FPGA technology."

Paweł Banachowicz, Director of Analog Design at Silicon Creations, emphasized the architectural strengths of Silicon Creations' PLLs, stating, "The architecture of Silicon Creations' PLLs allows for robust operation in mass production while offering the combination of low power consumption, low jitter, wide frequency tuning, and high configurability. The PLL IP can meet the stringent jitter requirements of modern SoCs. With multiple options available, such as spread-spectrum modulation, automotive safety packages, and support for Built-In Self-Test (BIST), our PLLs, along with other IP like crystal oscillators, low-noise CML buffers, high-speed IOs, and free-running oscillators, form a complete clocking portfolio."

About Silicon Creations

Silicon Creations provides world-class silicon intellectual property (IP) for precision and general-purpose timing PLLs, SerDes and high-speed differential I/Os. Silicon Creations’ IP is in production from 3 to 180 nanometer process technologies. With a complete commitment to customer success, its IP has an excellent record of first silicon to mass production in customer designs. Silicon Creations, founded in 2006, is self-funded and growing. The company has development centers in Atlanta, USA, and Krakow, Poland, and worldwide sales representation. For more information, visit www.siliconcr.com.





