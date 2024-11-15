Grass Valley Adds JPEG XS Support to AMPP, Powered by intoPIX FastTicoXS Technology, Enhancing Cloud-Based Live Production

Revolutionizing Cloud-Based Live Production with Ultra-Low Latency and High-Quality JPEG XS Streaming

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – November 15, 2024 - intoPIX, a leading developer of advanced compression solutions, today announced that its innovative JPEG XS software technology now powers the support of JPEG XS VSF TR-07 within Grass Valley’s Agile Media Processing Platform (AMPP). This integration delivers industry-leading image quality, ultra-low latency, and low computing power requirements, enabling seamless and efficient live production workflows while utilizing cloud and on-premises infrastructures.

AMPP,Grass Valley’s microservices-based Media Processing ecosystem, offers a complete suite of media production tools—from Instant Replay and Multiviewers to a full Production Switcher. These tools can be easily selected from the AMPP App Store and can be deployed across a variety of microservices-based platforms, enabling users to instantly design and launch workflows on-premises, in the cloud, or in any hybrid configuration.

Valued partners like intoPIX contribute AMPP-native elements directly to this secure, high-performance environment.

The addition of JPEG XS VSF TR-07, with its unique blend of visually lossless video compression and ultra-low latency, empowers broadcasters and production professionals to deliver high-quality, live content to team members anywhere in the world. This capability not only meets the dynamic demands of modern viewers but also streamlines decentralized operations, delivering a sustainable, agile, and cost-effective production workflow.

Efficiency and Flexibility for Live Cloud Production

JPEG XS is renowned for maintaining image quality visually indistinguishable from the original while operating at significantly lower bitrates, using up to 10 times less bandwidth than uncompressed workflows, or even 20 times less using its latest JPEG XS Temporal Differential Coding (TDC recently released with the third edition of the standard. intoPIX’s JPEG XS software technology accomplishes this in milliseconds, without the s computational overhead of traditional codecs, making it ideal for cloud- and other microservices-based environments. This integration perfectly aligns with Grass Valley’s mission for AMPP, to support high-performance, scalable, and adaptable workflows for any production need, offering broadcasters a more efficient and streamlined pathway to the cloud.

“With more customers relying on AMPP for tier-one events in both cloud and on-premises environments, adding intoPIX’s JPEG XS support allows us to address the needs of latency-sensitive and bandwidth-sensitive applications seamlessly,” said Ian Fletcher, Chief Technology Officer at Grass Valley. “The compatibility of JPEG XS with both software and hardware solutions further reinforces AMPP’s adaptability and integration within existing hardware infrastructures, enabling an even wider scale of distributed workflows for our customers.”

This development represents a major advancement for cloud-based workflows, especially in live sports, news, and event production, allowing crews to collaborate on the same live production from any browser or control surface—where every millisecond counts.intoPIX’s optimized JPEG XS technology is developed to work efficiently on CPU resources, which minimizes the need for dedicated hardware. This enables broadcasters to deploy AMPP on virtually any cloud or microservices-based infrastructure, making high-quality, low-latency production more accessible and cost-effective.

Meet intoPIX and Grass Valley at interBEE 2024

intoPIX and Grass Valley are jointly exhibiting at interBEE 2024 in Japan this week on booth 7407. Attendees can learn more about the groundbreaking capabilities of JPEG XS VSF TR-07 within AMPP and discover how Grass Valley and intoPIX are transforming live production for the cloud era.

For more information, visit Grass Valley at www.grassvalley.com and intoPIX at www.intoPIX.com





