Intel CEO's Departure Leaves Top U.S. Chipmaker Adrift
By Alan Patterson, EETimes (December 3, 2024)
The sudden departure of Pat Gelsinger as the CEO of Intel leaves the struggling U.S. chipmaker adrift, according to analysts who spoke to EE Times.
The company’s plan to ramp production of its 18A chips and regain process technology leadership is unclear. Intel has lost market share in its core CPU business to AMD while failing to gain traction in smartphone and AI chips. Intel’s effort to divest its chipmaking unit, Intel Foundry, as a successful standalone business is likely to take years, and doing so could forfeit its CHIPS Act subsidies. Intel Foundry needs to catch up in quality and cost where larger rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is the leader.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- Intel CEO's Departure Leaves Top U.S. Chipmaker Adrift
- Post-Quantum Cryptography: Moving Forward
- Arteris Deployed by Menta for Edge AI Chiplet Platform
- Allegro DVT Launches TV 3.0 Test Suite for Brazil's Next Generation Digital Terrestrial Television System
- Marvell Unveils Industry's First 3nm 1.6 Tbps PAM4 Interconnect Platform to Scale Accelerated Infrastructure
Most Popular
- Intel Announces Retirement of CEO Pat Gelsinger
- Tenstorrent closes $693M+ of Series D funding led by Samsung Securities and AFW Partners
- HighTec C/C++ Compiler Suite Supports Andes' ISO 26262 Certified RISC-V IP for Automotive Safety and Security Applications
- VeriSilicon partners with LVGL to enable advanced GPU acceleration for wearable devices and beyond
- Alphawave Semi Drives Innovation in Hyperscale AI Accelerators with Advanced I/O Chiplet for Rebellions Inc