Intel CEO's Departure Leaves Top U.S. Chipmaker Adrift

By Alan Patterson, EETimes (December 3, 2024)

The sudden departure of Pat Gelsinger as the CEO of Intel leaves the struggling U.S. chipmaker adrift, according to analysts who spoke to EE Times.

The company’s plan to ramp production of its 18A chips and regain process technology leadership is unclear. Intel has lost market share in its core CPU business to AMD while failing to gain traction in smartphone and AI chips. Intel’s effort to divest its chipmaking unit, Intel Foundry, as a successful standalone business is likely to take years, and doing so could forfeit its CHIPS Act subsidies. Intel Foundry needs to catch up in quality and cost where larger rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is the leader.

