Now Gelsinger is gone, what is Intel's Plan B?
By Peter Clarke, EETimes Europe (December 2, 2024)
What is Intel going to do next? Do key decisions have to wait while the company finds a CEO to replace Pat Gelsinger, and where will it find a buyer for Intel Foundry if that is what investors are demanding?
Has Gelsinger been sacrificed to the share-price gods? Is he just an unlucky general that will be replaced by another general that will execute on the same plan? Or will the next CEO immediately get out of manufacturing thereby destroying value, cutting jobs and wrecking US government policy?
