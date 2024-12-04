Comcores Announces Availability of its Ultra-Compact Ethernet TSN End Station Controller IP for Automotive Networks
Copenhagen, Denmark -- December 04, 2024 -- Comcores, a leader in IP solutions, is excited to announce the release of its latest solution, the world’s smallest Ethernet TSN End Station Controller IP. The solution is engineered to meet the demanding requirements of automotive applications, ensuring robust and high-performance communication for all devices in an Ethernet-based in-vehicle network. Comcores’ Ethernet TSN End Station Controller IP is one of the world’s smallest and most compact end stations, achieved by a tight functional integration and a strong focus on avoiding redundant logic. This small footprint translates to a cost-efficient solution, effectively removing the barrier of introducing Ethernet due to cost concerns.
The Ethernet TSN End Station Controller IP from Comcores, designed for ASIL standards, delivers exceptional performance and adaptability. With comprehensive support for Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN), this IP solution provides deterministic data transmission, minimal latency, and high reliability, making it perfect for real-time applications in Ethernet-based automotive networks.
“We are delighted to launch our Ultra–Compact Ethernet TSN End Station Controller IP for automotive Ethernet applications,” said Thomas Gerner Nørgaard, CEO of Comcores. “This is one in a long list of products we commit to introduce for automotive Ethernet-based networks, providing our customers with the cost-efficient solutions that are needed to cost-effectively add Ethernet to automotive components.”
Comcores’ Ethernet TSN End Station Controller IP is now available for licensing, contact the sales team at sales@comcores.com or visit www.comcores.com for more information.
About Comcores
Founded in Denmark in 2014, Comcores specializes in the development of advanced Ethernet IP solutions for industrial, automotive, avionics, and data center applications. The company offers a diverse portfolio designed to meet the requirements of secure and time-sensitive communication. Comcores is committed to innovation and excellence, providing customizable, high-performance solutions that address the evolving demands of global markets.
To know more about Comcores products and solutions, please visit www.comcores.com
