Avant Technology Appointed as Sales Representative in Asia for EnSilica's eSi-Crypto IP

Hsinchu, Taiwan and Oxfordshire, United Kingdom, – December 9, 2024 – Avant Technology, a leading provider of EDA tools & IP solutions, and EnSilica, a leading chipmaker specializing in mixed-signal ASICs, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership. Avant Technology has been appointed as the sales representative for EnSilica focusing on promoting EnSilica's advanced eSi-Crypto IP, including their latest post-quantum cryptography (PQC) solutions.

EnSilica has recently expanded its eSi-Crypto IP library to include a range of PQC accelerators, which are designed to withstand cyber-attacks from quantum computers, ensuring robust security for future digital communications and transactions.

The eSi-Crypto IP library now features:

eSi-Dilithium (ML-DSA) : A hardware IP designed to accelerate the NIST FIPS 204 Module Lattice Digital Signature Algorithm, CRYSTALS Dilithium.

: A hardware IP designed to accelerate the NIST FIPS 204 Module Lattice Digital Signature Algorithm, CRYSTALS Dilithium. eSi-Kyber (ML-KEM) : A hardware IP for accelerating the NIST FIPS 203 Key Encapsulation Mechanism, CRYSTALS Kyber.

: A hardware IP for accelerating the NIST FIPS 203 Key Encapsulation Mechanism, CRYSTALS Kyber. eSi-SHA3: A hardware IP for accelerating NIST FIPS 202 cryptographic hashing algorithms, including SHA3 and SHAKE.

These additions complement EnSilica's existing range of cryptographic accelerators, which include ECC, EDCDA, RSA, AES, DES/3DES, SNOW3G, ChaCha20, and Poly1305, as well as a NIST-compliant True Random Number Generator (TRNG).

"We are very pleased to partner with EnSilica and bring their innovative eSi-Crypto IP solutions to the Asian market," said Yao-Chang Chang, General Manager of Avant Technology. "This collaboration aligns with our commitment to providing state-of-the-art semiconductor technologies that meet the evolving security needs of our customers."

Yao-Chang Chang added, "There is a growing demand for post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and other advanced encryption technologies, driven by new legislation that Asian chip suppliers need to comply with. Our partnership with EnSilica will enable us to meet these demands and provide our customers with the most secure and efficient cryptographic solutions available."

Ian Lankshear, CEO of EnSilica, commented, "We are excited to collaborate with Avant Technology to expand our presence in their geography. The increasing need for robust security solutions, especially with the advent of quantum computing, makes our eSi-Crypto IP library more relevant than ever.”

EnSilica's eSi-Crypto IP is designed to perform cryptographic operations such as encryption and decryption faster, with lower power consumption, and more securely than software-based implementations. This makes it an ideal solution for applications requiring high-performance and secure data processing. The company’s fully compliant PQC IP has recently been licensed by one of the world’s major semiconductor suppliers for securing a high-performance 5nm networking chip.

About EnSilica

EnSilica is a leading fabless design house focused on custom ASIC design and supply for OEMs and system houses, as well as IC design services for companies with their own design teams. The company has world-class expertise in supplying custom RF, mmWave, mixed signal and digital ICs to its international customers in the automotive, industrial, healthcare and communications markets. The company also offers a broad portfolio of core IP covering cryptography, radar, and communications systems. EnSilica has a track record in delivering high quality solutions to demanding industry standards. The company is headquartered near Oxford, UK and has design centres across the UK and in Bangalore, India and Porto Alegre, Brazil.

About Avant Technology

Avant Technology Inc. is a leading distributor of EDA tools & IP solutions in Asia. Founded in 1996 in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Avant has grown to become the region's premier provider of advanced EDA tools and IP solutions, delivering innovative technologies to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

