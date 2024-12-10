Crypto Quantique upgrades QuarkLink IoT device security platform for post-quantum cryptography (PQC)

LONDON, UK -- December 10, 2024 -- Crypto Quantique, a provider of quantum-driven security for the Internet of Things (IoT), has upgraded its QuarkLink IoT device security platform with a hybrid post-quantum cryptographic algorithm.

QuarkLink is an integrated, scalable, cloud-based software platform that reduces the time and expense of implementing all necessary security functions in embedded devices (IoT) and industrial PCs by up to 10X. It integrates client libraries for popular MCU families, supports Linux distributions in industrial PCs, and manages device identities. It also manages security keys, digital certificates, and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), and supports secure boot and firmware-over-the-air (FOTA) updates.

QuarkLink IoT secure connectivity platform





The hybrid key encapsulation mechanism adopted by QuarkLink is X25519Kyber768Draft00. This combines the classical elliptic curve Diffie-Hellman key exchange X25519 with the post-quantum secure algorithm Kyber (ML-KEM). This hybrid approach provides immediate security against classical attacks and future protection against quantum computer-based threats. It also ensures protection against “store-now/decrypt-later” attacks in which cybercriminals collect and store encrypted data to decrypt it in the future when more advanced capabilities become available.

QuarkLink hybrid-PQC is available for MPUs running Embedded Linux now and support for MCUs will become available in Q1 2025.

Shahram Mossayebi, Crypto Quantique’s CEO, commented, "This development is a further demonstration of Crypto Quantique’s technology leadership in IoT device security. Companies adopting the QuarkLink platform today are not only able to save substantial time and cost in their embedded development work but can achieve quantum-resilient security against current and future attacks."

About Crypto Quantique

Crypto Quantique is the first software and IP (Intellectual Property) company to create end-to-end IoT security that can be seamlessly integrated from chip design to cloud connectivity. It has partnerships with major semiconductor companies including STMicroelectronics, Microchip, and Renesas and OEMs like Würth Elektronik. Crypto Quantique is headquartered in London, UK, and has offices in the US, Europe and Taiwan.

More information is available at https://cryptoquantique.com.





