BBright Expands Ultra HD Capabilities with intoPIX JPEG XS Technology in its V2.2 Decoder Platform
Bringing Flexibility and Scalability to Ultra HD Broadcasts with intoPIX JPEG XS
Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – December 12, 2024 - intoPIX is pleased to expand its collaboration with BBrightby enhancing the V2.2Decoder platform, with its latest JPEG XS technology, empowering hundreds of broadcasters worldwide with advanced Ultra HD capabilities. This software option allows seamless activation in the field, enabling broadcasters to deliver Ultra HD content efficiently with low latency and bandwidth.
“JPEG XS is transforming the way broadcasters manage Ultra HD workflows, offering flexibility and exceptional video quality with minimal infrastructure impact,” said Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Director, Media Entertainment & ProAV Solutions at intoPIX. The intoPIX low latency JPEG XS software engine, FastTicoXS, is continuously evolving; the upcoming v.4.0 major release introduces new proxy workflows and improved bandwidth efficiency.
BBright’s universal Decoder supports ST2110-22 outputs, offering smooth interoperability across professional broadcast networks. By supporting Ultra HD transmission with HD bandwidth, it ensures broadcasters can meet their growing content needs without additional strain on existing infrastructure.
“By integrating the intoPIX engine, we have made it easier for broadcasters to implement high-quality Ultra HD workflows, reducing bandwidth requirements and boosting operational efficiency.Our decoding solution thus integrates the widest range of codecs on the market ” said Guillaume Arthuis,BBright founder.
With a strong presence in North America’s Tier 1 networks, the BBright V2.2 Decoder is a top choice for delivering high-quality 4K content across IP workflows, leveraging JPEG XS for flexible, scalable, and efficient media transmission.
The two companies welcome everybody to contact their respective sales teams to sample the intoPIX JPEG XS solutions and the BBright Decoder.
