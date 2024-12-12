Silicon industry veteran Oreste Donzella joins Sondrel board as Non-Executive Director

Reading UK – December 12, 2024 -- Sondrel, a leading provider of ultra-complex custom chips, has announced that industry veteran, Oreste Donzella will join its board as a Non-Executive Director (NED) on January 1, 2025.

David Mitchard, Sondrel’s Chairman, commented, “We are delighted to welcome such an experienced industry professional to our team. Oreste has worked in semiconductors for over thirty years holding senior positions at Texas Instruments, Micron Technology and, currently, KLA. His in-depth knowledge of the global semi-conductor industry, coupled with his extensive experience across strategic, operational and business development C suite roles, will be invaluable in helping Sondrel achieve its expansion goals.”

Oreste Donzella added, “I am delighted to be working with Sondrel. The company has long established itself as a leader in custom chip design and is now focussing on the fast-growing end markets where innovative companies need leading-edge custom design solutions. With over 30 years’ experience in the global semiconductor industry, I will be able to provide first hand advice and counsel on how to best service customers who need its specialist skills and personal service.”

About Sondrel

Sondrel is a UK-based fabless semiconductor company specialising in high end, ultra-complex, custom digital Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) and System on Chips (SOCs). It provides a full turnkey service in the design, prototyping, testing, packaging and production of ASICs and SoCs.

The Company is one of only a few companies capable of designing and supplying the higher-spec chips built on the most advanced semiconductor technologies, selling into a range of hyper growth end markets such as high-performance computing, automotive, artificial intelligence, VR/AR, video analytics, image processing, mobile networking and data centres. Sondrel designs have enabled products by leading technology brands including Apple (iPhone), Sony (PlayStation), Meta's (Oculus), Samsung, Google and Sony smartphones, JVC (prosumer camcorders), Tesla and Mercedes-Benz cars.

Sondrel is well-established, with a 20-year track record of successful delivery, supported by long standing ecosystem partnerships including Arm, TSMC and Samsung. Headquartered in the UK, Sondrel has a global presence with offices in UK, USA, India and Morocco.

For more information, visit www.sondrel.com





