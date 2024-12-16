Industry Grade ASIL-B IP Cores licensed to Power Next-Gen Automotive Systems

December 16, 2024 -- T2M IP proudly announces the licensing of a comprehensive ASIL - B IP portfolio to its key Automotive customer, designed to deliver superior performance, scalability, and compliance with ISO 26262 standards. The list of IP Cores licensed includes CAN XL, DisplayPort 1.4 Tx, 1G Ethernet with BroadR-Reach, and 10-bit VT Sensor IP Cores—each meticulously crafted to meet the demands of modern automotive systems.

CAN XL Controller IP Core

Developed in accordance with ISO 11898-1:2015, the CAN XL Controller IP is a robust solution for high-speed communication in automotive networks:

Supports CAN 2.0B and CAN FD frames up to 64 bytes.

and up to 64 bytes. Offers flexible data rates up to 8 Mbps and transceiver delay compensation.

and transceiver delay compensation. Equipped with 128 bytes FIFO , hardware message filtering, and last error code logging.

, hardware message filtering, and last error code logging. Ultra-low power design with configurable ALERT signals and an operating temperature range of -40°C to +125°C.

DisplayPort 1.4 Tx PHY and Controller IP Core

This high-performance transmitter IP supports eDP 1.4a and DP 1.4, enabling seamless integration into next-generation infotainment systems:

Configurable 4/2/1 link channels and one AUX channel supporting up to 8.1Gbps (HBR3) bit rate.

and one AUX channel supporting up to bit rate. Supports HDCP1.4 and HDCP2.2 for secure content transmission.

Features video test pattern generator , enhanced framing mode, and SST mode compatibility.

, enhanced framing mode, and SST mode compatibility. Programmable via an AMBA interface, ensuring flexibility and ease of use.

1G Ethernet PHY with BroadR-Reach™ IP Core

A fully standards-compliant Ethernet PHY designed for reliable, high-speed automotive connectivity:

IEEE 802.3-2008 and BroadR-Reach™ support for robust data transmission.

and support for robust data transmission. Dual port MAC interface: GMII and MII for 10/100/1000BASE-T operation.

and for 10/100/1000BASE-T operation. Supports IEEE 1588-2008 for precise time synchronization and 10KB jumbo frames .

for precise time synchronization and . Advanced features include Auto-MDIX, power-down mode, and comprehensive LED indications for link mode, speed, and activity.

10-bit VT Sensor IP Core

Designed for precise monitoring of temperature and voltage in automotive applications:

Offers 10-bit digital resolution for accurate measurements.

for accurate measurements. Ultra-low leakage and active power design, ensuring energy efficiency.

Operates across a wide temperature range of -40°C to +125°C .

. Configurable ALERT signals provide real-time warnings for critical conditions.

These state-of-the-art IP solutions empower automotive manufacturers to design smarter, safer, and more efficient vehicles. Contact T2M Technology today to explore how these IPs can elevate your automotive designs.





