M31 Unveils Full Range of Automotive IP Solutions at ICCAD Illuminating the Future of Automotive Chip Development

December 17, 2024 -- M31 Technology Corporation (M31), a leading global provider of silicon intellectual property (IP), made a significant appearance at the 2024 China Integrated Circuit Design Industry Exhibition (ICCAD-Expo). At this 30th anniversary conference of ICCAD, M31 unveiled a full range of automotive IP solutions to address the growing demand for automotive chips driven by new energy vehicles, further advancing the development of high-end automotive chips.

M31 has launched a full range of automotive IP solutions includes safety-optimized Foundation IP platforms such as standard cell libraries, SRAM, specialty I/O, and automotive-grade high-speed interfaces across various process nodes, all specifically designed to meet unique application needs. Additionally, M31 is committed to helping customers optimize their product development cycles by accelerating processes such as requirements specification, design, implementation, integration, validation, and SoC-level functional safety configuration. This approach effectively reduces design risks, speeds up certification, and complies with ISO quality standards, meeting the diverse demands and stringent safety requirements of new energy vehicle applications in ADAS, cockpit SoCs, and other automotive electronic chip solutions. Furthermore, M31 supports system-level validation and pre- silicon testing of IPs to ensure the delivered IPs are highly reliable and integrable, providing customers with a complete and robust solution.

M31 CEO, Scott Chang, stated during the event “With the rapid growth of the new energy vehicle market, the demand for high-performance, low-power automotive chips are increasing significantly. Through our comprehensive automotive IP solutions, we aim to empower our customers to advance differentiated technology platforms, creating more possibilities for future chip applications in the market.”





