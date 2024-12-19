VeriSilicon unveils next-generation high-performance Vitality architecture GPU IP series

Empowering efficient cloud gaming with DirectX 12 support and advanced computing capabilities

Shanghai, China – December 19, 2024--VeriSilicon (688521.SH) today announced the launch of its latest Vitality architecture Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) IP series, designed to deliver high-performance computing across a wide range of applications, including cloud gaming, AI PC, and both discrete and integrated graphics cards.

VeriSilicon’s new generation Vitality GPU architecture delivers exceptional advancements in computational performance with scalability. It incorporates advanced features such as a configurable Tensor Core AI accelerator and a 32MB to 64MB Level 3 (L3) cache, offering both powerful processing power and superior energy efficiency. Additionally, the Vitality architecture supports up to 128 channels of cloud gaming per core, addressing the needs of high concurrency and high image quality cloud-based entertainment, while enabling large-scale desktop gaming and applications on Windows systems. With robust support for Microsoft DirectX 12 APIs and AI acceleration libraries, this architecture is ideally suited for a wide range of performance-intensive applications and complex computing workloads.

With over 20 years of development, VeriSilicon’s GPU IP has a proven track record in diverse segments, from low-power IoT Microcontroller Units (MCUs) to high-performance processors for automotive and computing applications. To date, over 2 billion chips featuring VeriSilicon’s GPU IP have been shipped globally.

“Parallel computing demand has been steadily increasing over the last decade, with a dramatic surge driven by the rise of AI computing. GPUs have become essential processors in this new era, expanding their role beyond traditional applications like gaming, “said Weijin Dai, Chief Strategy Officer, Executive Vice President and General Manager of IP Division at VeriSilicon. “The Vitality architecture GPU represents the next generation of high-performance and energy-efficient GPU. With over 20 years of GPU development experience across diverse market segments, the Vitality architecture is built to support the most advanced GPU APIs. Its scalability enables widespread deployment in fields such as automotive systems and mobile computing devices. We are thrilled to collaborate with leading customers to integrate this groundbreaking technology into their products, addressing the growing demand for GPUs and advanced computing solutions.”

About VeriSilicon

VeriSilicon Microelectronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (VeriSilicon, 688521.SH) is committed to providing customers with platform-based, all-around, one-stop custom silicon services and semiconductor IP licensing services leveraging its in-house semiconductor IP.

VeriSilicon possesses six categories of in-house processing IPs, namely Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) IP, Neural Network Processing Unit (NPU) IP, Video Processing Unit (VPU) IP, Digital Signal Processing (DSP) IP, Image Signal Processing (ISP) IP, and Display Processing IP, as well as more than 1,600 analog and mixed-signal IPs and RF IPs.

Leveraging its own IPs, VeriSilicon has developed a wealth of software and hardware custom chip design platforms targeting Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications, covering always-on ultralight spatial computing devices such as smartwatches and AR/VR glasses, high-efficiency edge computing devices such as AI PCs, AI phones, smart cars, and robots, as well as high-performance cloud computing devices like data centers and servers.

In response to the trend of System-on-Chip (SoC) evolving towards System-in-Package (SiP) driven by the demand for large computing power, VeriSilicon put forward the concepts of “IP as a Chiplet”, “Chiplet as a Platform”, and “Platform as an Ecosystem”. The company keeps advancing the R&D and industrialization of its Chiplet technologies and projects from the perspective of interface IP, Chiplet architecture, advanced packaging technology, and others for AI-Generated Content (AIGC) and autonomous driving solutions.

Under its unique “Silicon Platform as a Service” (SiPaaS) business model, VeriSilicon serves a broad range of market segments, including consumer electronics, automotive electronics, computer and peripheral, industry, data processing, Internet of Things (IoT), among others. Its main customers include fabless, IDM, system vendors (OEM/ODM), large internet companies, and cloud service providers.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, VeriSilicon has 7 design and R&D centers in China and the United States, as well as 11 sales and customer service offices worldwide. VeriSilicon currently has more than 2,000 employees.





