Enhancements to Creonic's DVB-S2X IP Cores for Greater Flexibility and Performance
Kaiserslautern, Germany, December 19, 2024 - Creonic GmbH, the leading provider of cutting-edge communications IP cores, announces valuable enhancements to the DVB-S2X IP core portfolio, specifically the M400 and M800 models. These updates are designed to provide greater flexibility and improved performance for professionals in the satellite communications industry up to 800 MBaud/s.
The DVB-S2X M400 and M800 IP cores now support VLSNR MODCODs as defined in the DVB-S2X standard. This advancement enables reliable data transmission in challenging conditions, accommodating SNR levels aslow as -10 dB, thereby broadening the range of applications, including mobile broadband and environments with significant atmospheric fading.
Additionally, the M400 and M800 cores have been enhanced to allow dynamic adjustment of the symbol rate through a programmable register. This feature offers customers the flexibility to fine-tune system performance in real-time, optimizing bandwidth utilization and adapting to varying operational requirements.
Furthermore, the integration of Error Correction Code (ECC) ROMs is now feasible across all DVB-S2X Modulator IP cores, including the M100, M400, and M800 models. This integration streamlines the design process, reduces the need for external components in the space radiation environment, and increases overall system reliability.
By incorporating VLSNR MODCODs, radiation hardening and ECC ROM integration, our IP cores provide enhanced adaptability and performance for a wide range of applications.
For more information on these updates and their benefits, please contact the sales team.
