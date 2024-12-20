Synopsys Responds to U.K. Competition and Markets Authority's Phase 1 Announcement Regarding Ansys Acquisition

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2024 -- Today, Synopsys issued the following statement in response to the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority's (CMA) recently published Phase 1 findings regarding Synopsys' proposed acquisition of Ansys:

The CMA's Phase 1 announcement is an expected step in the UK regulatory review process. We have already taken steps to address all concerns raised by the CMA after their Phase 1 investigation. For example, Synopsys previously announced plans to sell its Optical Solutions business to Keysight, subject to the closing of Synopsys' proposed acquisition of Ansys. We will continue our constructive and collaborative engagement with the CMA in relation to our proposed remedies.

Customers continue to express their overwhelming support for the transaction. Together, Synopsys and Ansys can help drive innovation across industries by addressing the rapidly increasing customer need for system design solutions that provide a deeper integration of EDA and Simulation and Analysis (S&A) software. We remain confident in a positive resolution of the ongoing regulatory review process, and we continue to expect the transaction to close in the first half of 2025.

About Synopsys

Catalyzing the era of pervasive intelligence, Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) delivers trusted and comprehensive silicon to systems design solutions, from electronic design automation to silicon IP and system verification and validation. We partner closely with semiconductor and systems customers across a wide range of industries to maximize their R&D capability and productivity, powering innovation today that ignites the ingenuity of tomorrow. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.





