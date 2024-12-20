Synopsys Responds to U.K. Competition and Markets Authority's Phase 1 Announcement Regarding Ansys Acquisition
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2024 -- Today, Synopsys issued the following statement in response to the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority's (CMA) recently published Phase 1 findings regarding Synopsys' proposed acquisition of Ansys:
The CMA's Phase 1 announcement is an expected step in the UK regulatory review process. We have already taken steps to address all concerns raised by the CMA after their Phase 1 investigation. For example, Synopsys previously announced plans to sell its Optical Solutions business to Keysight, subject to the closing of Synopsys' proposed acquisition of Ansys. We will continue our constructive and collaborative engagement with the CMA in relation to our proposed remedies.
Customers continue to express their overwhelming support for the transaction. Together, Synopsys and Ansys can help drive innovation across industries by addressing the rapidly increasing customer need for system design solutions that provide a deeper integration of EDA and Simulation and Analysis (S&A) software. We remain confident in a positive resolution of the ongoing regulatory review process, and we continue to expect the transaction to close in the first half of 2025.
About Synopsys
Catalyzing the era of pervasive intelligence, Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) delivers trusted and comprehensive silicon to systems design solutions, from electronic design automation to silicon IP and system verification and validation. We partner closely with semiconductor and systems customers across a wide range of industries to maximize their R&D capability and productivity, powering innovation today that ignites the ingenuity of tomorrow. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Search Verification IP
Synopsys, Inc. Hot IP
Synopsys, Inc. Hot Verification IP
Related News
- YorChip and Siloxit Collaborate on Industry's First Secure Data Acquisition Chiplet for Mass Markets
- Apple to Buy Intel's Modem Business for $1 Billion
- Everspin Enters Pilot Production Phase for the World's First 28 nm 1 Gb STT-MRAM Component
- NanoXplore acquires Dolphin Design's ASIC business and strengthens its strategic position in aerospace
- Tessolve to Acquire Germany's Dream Chip Technologies
Breaking News
- Jury is out in the Arm vs Qualcomm trial
- Ceva Seeks To Exploit Synergies in Portfolio with Nano NPU
- Synopsys Responds to U.K. Competition and Markets Authority's Phase 1 Announcement Regarding Ansys Acquisition
- Alphawave Semi Scales UCIe™ to 64 Gbps Enabling >20 Tbps/mm Bandwidth Density for Die-to-Die Chiplet Connectivity
- RaiderChip Hardware NPU adds Falcon-3 LLM to its supported AI models
Most Popular
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page