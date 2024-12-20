Jury is out in the Arm vs Qualcomm trial

The jury is out on the fourth day of the Arm vs Qualcomm lawsuit with the attorneys for both sides completing their closing arguments yesterday.

By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (December 20, 2024)

Qualcomm’s lawyer said that Arm’s lawsuit was a way of forcing the destruction of Qualcomm’s PC chips as a route to then getting control over the makers of smart phone chips.

Arm’s lawyer, Daralyn Durie, told the jury that the Qualcomm lawyer’s argument was “an effort to get you to think about things that have nothing to do with the breach of the contract.”

