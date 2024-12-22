Arm loses out in Qualcomm court case, wants a re-trial

By Peter Clarke, eeNews Europe (December 21, 2024)

A jury in Wilmington, Delaware, has found that Qualcomm’s latest AI-PC processors – based on the ARM instruction set – are properly licensed, say Reuters and Bloomberg reports.

The court thereby rejected ARM’s call that the intellectual property should be destroyed or that Qualcomm should be prepared to renegotiate the terms of its license with the implication of a higher royalty rate on the processors in question.

However, the jury was also deadlocked on whether Nuvia Inc., the startup acquired by Qualcomm in 2021 for US$1.4 billion, and the source of an original prototype processor design, had breached its licensing agreement with Arm.

