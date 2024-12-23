Micon Global and Silvaco Announce New Partnership

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 20, 2024 -- Silvaco Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SVCO), a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and innovation, today announced a strategic sales partnership with Micon Global. The partnership between Silvaco and Micon Global is expected to drive Silvaco’s expansion across the EMEA market, leveraging Micon Global’s expertise to enhance client access to Silvaco’s design solutions.

“We are excited to partner with Micon Global to bring Silvaco’s TCAD, EDA, and SIP solutions to a broader customer base, as we expand our reach across the EMEA market,” said Ian Chen, Chief Revenue Officer at Silvaco Group. “We believe Micon Global’s deep expertise in the region and strong client relationships will be instrumental in increasing access to our cutting-edge semiconductor design and digital twin modeling solutions, empowering innovation and enabling success for our customers.”

Micon Global has team members across Europe, and a long history of connecting top fabs and fabless design houses with companies in the semiconductor, electronics and software sectors. With over 20 years of expertise, Micon Global is known for its customer-focused approach, extensive industry knowledge and professional service. Micon Global will be promoting the full Silvaco technology portfolio, including TCAD, EDA, and Semiconductor IP solutions.

“Micon Global is pleased to extend its business partnership with Silvaco to further enhance Silvaco’s reach in the EMEA market,” stated Tal Oren, CEO of Micon Global. “The Silvaco TCAD, EDA and IP solutions are in demand in an expanding semiconductor market and will allow us to address the most complex technology and design challenges of our customers.”

About Micon Global

Since 2001, Micon Global has represented leading providers in the semiconductor, electronics and software industries. With offices across the UK, Israel, Italy, France, Germany, Japan, Korea and Taiwan, Micon Global supports clients across the EMEA and APAC regions, offering localized expertise and driving success in the global technology market.

About Silvaco

Silvaco is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and innovation. Silvaco’s solutions are used for semiconductor and photonics processes, devices and systems development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, foundries, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design. Silvaco is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Brazil, China, Japan, Korea, Singapore and Taiwan. For additional information, please visit https://silvaco.com/





