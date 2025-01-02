Ceva Unveils Ceva-Waves Links200 - A Breakthrough Multi-Protocol Wireless Connectivity Platform IP Featuring Next generation Bluetooth High Data Throughput (HDT) and IEEE 802.15.4

Turnkey integrated hardware and software platform IP combines fully featured Bluetooth dual mode with next generation High Data Throughput, alongside IEEE 802.15.4 for Thread/Zigbee/Matter, and includes Ceva's state-of-the-art radio implemented on TSMC 12nm technology

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 2, 2025 -- Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP that enables Smart Edge devices to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently, today unveiled the Ceva-Waves Links200, the first turnkey multi-protocol platform IP to support next generation Bluetooth High Data Throughput (HDT) technology, alongside IEEE 802.15.4 for Zigbee, Thread and Matter. Integrating a new Ceva-developed radio designed for TSMC's low power 12nm process, the comprehensive Links200 solution provides a significant time-to market advantage by removing technology barriers and risk when developing compute-intensive smart edge SoCs that require multi-protocol wireless connectivity based on the latest standards for hearables, wearables and other wireless consumer electronics.

Addressing the rising market demand for faster, more efficient Bluetooth connectivity, particularly for low-power audio and latency-sensitive IoT applications, the breakthrough High Data Throughput mode more than doubles the speed of traditional Bluetooth, delivering a data rate of up to 7.5 Mbps. For this higher speed, Links200 employs innovative HDT modulation schemes in conjunction with Ceva's state-of-the-art radio on TSMC's 12nm FinFET process to satisfy the stringent performance demands in a low power solution. This leap forward in Bluetooth enables lossless, multi-channel, low-latency audio streaming for a broad range of devices, including TWS earbuds, headsets, smartwatches, smart speakers, TV wireless speakers, gaming peripherals, and car audio systems. For example, 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound systems will be able to provide superior home entertainment audio experiences, thanks to the high-quality, multi-channel support enabled by Bluetooth HDT.

As part of the expanding multi-protocol Ceva-Waves Links family, Links200 seamlessly combines Bluetooth HDT with IEEE 802.15.4 support for Zigbee, Thread, and Matter, enabling concurrent multi-link communication through advanced coexistence schemes. The Ceva-Waves Links family offers further integration possibilities with Wi-Fi and Ultra-Wideband (UWB) to expand the scalability and flexibility of the industry's most comprehensive wireless portfolio. Strengthening Ceva's overall leadership in smart edge AI SoCs, Links200 can be further augmented with Ceva-NeuPro-Nano NPUs, leveraging the advanced 12nm process for efficient premium compute intelligence.

"The introduction of the Ceva-Waves Links200 multi-protocol platform with integrated RF technology underscores our commitment to breaking new ground in wireless connectivity and providing our customers with scalability and design efficiency to develop differentiated products that meet a range of market requirements," said Tal Shalev, vice president and general manager of the Wireless IoT business unit at Ceva. "Developing Smart Edge SoCs is increasingly complex and expensive. By providing a 'drop-in' turnkey solution to support and combine multiple and the latest wireless protocols, our Links200 gives our customers the flexibility to customize their solutions and focus on innovation."

Key Features of the Ceva-Waves Links200:

Full Bluetooth dual mode (Classic and LE) support, including next generation High Data Throughput up to 7.5Mbps for lossless multichannel low latency audio streaming.

IEEE 802.15.4 support, for Zigbee, Thread and Matter

Comprehensive Integration: Includes RF, modem, controller, software stacks, and profiles.

Advanced Audio Support: Supports Classic Audio, LE Audio, and Auracast Broadcast Audio.

Accurate and Secure Ranging: Supports Bluetooth Channel Sounding for precise and secure ranging.

Optimized Process: Utilizes TSMC 12nm FFC+ process, ideal for advanced smart audio and Smart Edge AI SoCs.

Superior Performance: Fully featured with best-in-class power consumption, die size, and performance, with state-of-the-art RF architecture requiring minimal external components for low bill of materials.

Ease of Integration: Designed for fast time to market.

Customizable for further product differentiation, via tight integration with Ceva's sensing and inference IPs, including Ceva-NeuPro-Nano NPU, and Ceva-RealSpace Spatial Audio.

For more information, visit https://www.ceva-ip.com/product/ceva-waves-links/

About Ceva, Inc.

At Ceva, we are passionate about bringing new levels of innovation to the smart edge. Our wireless communications, sensing and Edge AI technologies are at the heart of some of today's most advanced smart edge products. From Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, UWB and 5G platform IP for ubiquitous, robust communications, to scalable Edge AI NPU IPs, sensor fusion processors and embedded application software that make devices smarter, we have the broadest portfolio of IP to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently. We deliver differentiated solutions that combine outstanding performance at ultra-low power within a very small silicon footprint. Our goal is simple – to deliver the silicon and software IP to enable a smarter, safer, and more interconnected world. This philosophy is in practice today, with Ceva powering more than 17 billion of the world's most innovative smart edge products from AI-infused smartwatches, IoT devices and wearables to autonomous vehicles and 5G mobile networks.

Our headquarters are in Rockville, Maryland with a global customer base supported by operations worldwide. Our employees are among the leading experts in their areas of specialty, consistently solving the most complex design challenges, enabling our customers to bring innovative smart edge products to market.

Ceva: Powering the Smart Edge™

Visit us at www.ceva-ip.com.





