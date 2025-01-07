Qualitas Semiconductor Secures Multiple Project Licensing Agreements with Pansemi Following Successful Initial Collaboration
SEOUL, South Korea – January 7, 2025 -- QUALITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. (hereinafter referred to as QUALITAS) (QUALITAS, KOSDAQ: 432720), a leading provider of high-speed interconnect IP, has announced the multiple project licensing agreements with Pansemi, a Chinese SoC (System on Chip) design specialist.
Under these agreements, Qualitas will provide MIPI D-PHY IP to Pansemi for integration into next-generation security camera solutions. The MIPI D-PHY IP from Qualitas delivers high-speed data transmission and exceptional reliability, making it a critical component for advanced IoT (Internet of Things) devices such as security cameras.
Qualitas first partnered with Pansemi in 2021, providing MIPI D-PHY IP for their projects. This latest agreement, involving three additional projects, represents a significant milestone in strengthening the collaboration between the two companies.
This achievement reinforces Qualitas’s standing as a trusted partner in the global semiconductor market and showcases its dedication to technological excellence.
Dr. Duho Kim, CEO of Qualitas, stated, “Our partnership with Pansemi is a testament to the technological excellence and trust that Qualitas has built with customers. We aim to expand our collaboration beyond security cameras to include diverse applications such as automotive cameras, AI vision solutions, and mobile devices.”
About Qualitas Semiconductor
Qualitas Semiconductor is a leading provider of high-speed interconnect technology, a crucial infrastructure for the 4th Industrial Revolution, supporting advancements in AI, automotive, mobile devices, and display applications. Specializing in high-speed interconnect circuit design and ultra-fine semiconductor processes, Qualitas Semiconductor delivers comprehensive high-speed interconnect solutions and ‘In-depth’ technical support.
For more information visit the Qualitas Semiconductor website: www.q-semi.com
