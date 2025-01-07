Secure-IC's worldwide leading safe & secure automotive solutions achieve a new breakthrough: Securyzr™ S700 neo series reach ASIL-D grade

Cesson-Sévigné (France), Las Vegas (United States) – January 7, 2025 – Secure-IC, the rising leader, and global provider of end-to-end cybersecurity solutions for embedded systems and connected objects, proudly announces that its Securyzr™ iSE S700 neo series, derived from the recently unveiled Securyzr™ neo Core Platform, and its Securyzr™ Crypto Solutions neo have achieved ASIL-D ready certification. This achievement highlights Secure-IC’s commitment to ensuring functional safety and cybersecurity in automotive systems. The certification was confirmed following a rigorous evaluation by SGS-TÜV Saar GmbH, a globally recognized safety assessment body. Secure-IC’s embedded cybersecurity solutions for automotive will be showcased at CES Las Vegas, booth #3816 in the West Hall.

Secure-IC, worldwide leader in embedded cybersecurity for automotive applications, has been safeguarding critical systems for over a decade with trusted solutions tailored to diverse industries. Its flagship technology, Securyzr™, now ASIL-D ready certified, represents a key milestone in addressing the complex security and safety challenges in the automotive sector. This certification highlights Securyzr™ solutions’ compliance with ISO 26262, one of the most stringent automotive safety standards, ensuring the highest level of reliability for mission-critical systems such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles. With its solutions already being adopted across all types of Electronic Control Units (ECUs), Secure-IC is addressing the growing complexity of automotive software and connectivity. This widespread adoption reinforces Secure-IC’s position as the trusted provider for ensuring safety and security in the automotive industry.

Commenting on this achievement, Sylvain Guilley, Secure-IC’s CTO & co-founder, stated “achieving ASIL-D readiness for our Securyzr™ iSE S700 neo series and its Crypto Solutions is a testament of our ongoing dedication to address the complex challenges of modern automotive cybersecurity and safety. With this compliance, our ISO/SAE 21434 readiness combined with security certifications such as FIPS and Common Criteria, underscores our ability to deliver a unique and powerful combination of safety and security. We are proud to equip automotive manufacturers and suppliers with the advanced tools needed to create secure, future-ready vehicles.”

Securyzr™ safe and secure products incorporate advanced features and robust safety mechanisms. These include Built-In Self Tests, Temporal and Spatial Redundancies, and Error Correction Codes (ECC), alongside secure boot, secure communication protocols, fault detection mechanisms, and memory protection. Together, the hardware and firmware components of Securyzr™ work seamlessly to ensure the integrity, reliability, and resilience of automotive electronic systems, these innovations ensure the integrity, reliability, and resilience of automotive electronic systems, effectively safeguarding against vulnerabilities, failures, and malicious attacks.

