Ceva Embedded AI NPUs Gain Traction in AIoT and MCU Markets, with Multiple Customer Wins and Enhanced AI Software Studio

Award-winning Ceva-NeuPro-Nano 32 and 64 MAC NPUs deliver unparalleled performance for embedded AI workloads, supported by Ceva-NeuPro Studio for end-to-end AI application development and deployment

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 -- CES 2025 - Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP that enables Smart Edge devices to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently, today announced that its award-winning Ceva-NeuPro-Nano Embedded AI NPUs have gained significant traction in the AIoT and MCU markets, with multiple customer wins and an enhanced development studio that covers the full software design cycle for AI and embedded applications.

The Ceva-NeuPro-Nano 32 and 64 MAC NPUs (NPN32 and NPN64, respectively), offer a unique combination of power, performance and cost efficiencies needed for semiconductor companies and OEMs to deploy embedded AI models on their SoCs. The NPUs are uniquely an all-in-one solution that can be used for feature extraction, neural network compute, DSP workloads and control code execution and thus provide outstanding performance for associated voice, vision and sensing workloads. The Ceva-NeuPro-Nano NPUs are exceptional processors as well as highlighted by their Coremark/MHz score of 6.0.

Following the introduction of Ceva-NeuPro-Nano, Ceva has achieved several significant milestones that enhance the development experience and ecosystem for its customers and users, most notably:

The release of Ceva-NeuPro Studio as an IDE integrated solution, enabling customers to develop, optimize, deploy, and evaluate AI applications on Ceva-NeuPro-Nano. Key features include: Industry-standard Eclipse-based IDE Support for multiple open-source AI frameworks Inference code generation and execution Simulation, emulation and debugging Access to Ceva's Model Zoo for rapid benchmarking APIs to enabled smooth integration of each component into semiconductor company SDKs

Seamless integration of Ceva-NeuPro Studio with Edge Impulse Studio, enabling customers to: Easily evaluate AI models on Ceva-NeuPro-Nano before silicon availability Deploy and retrain models for use on Ceva-NeuPro-Nano using NVIDIA TAO Toolkit Streamline development with a unified workflow Accelerate time-to-market with rapid prototyping and testing

Winner of two prestigious industry awards: Best IP/ Processor of the Year 2024 award at the EE Awards Asia event 2024 IoT Edge Computing Excellence Award



Chad Lucien, vice president and general manager of the sensor and audio business unit at Ceva, commented:

"The rapid adoption of our Ceva-NeuPro-Nano Embedded AI NPUs is a testament to our team's dedication to pushing the boundaries of embedded AI. MCU and AIoT semiconductor companies have praised the Ceva-NeuPro-Nano's efficiency as an NPU and its ability to simultaneously handle the demands of neural network compute, feature extraction and processing complex DSP workloads all in a self-contained architecture. Our latest customer wins and enhanced Ceva-NeuPro Studio demonstrate our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower our customers to create intelligent, efficient, and scalable edge AI applications."

Live demos of the Ceva-NeuPro-Nano NPU running embedded AI applications and Edge Impulse Studio will be shown at Ceva's booth during CES 2025, located in the Venetian Ballroom - Bassano 2709.

About Ceva, Inc.

At Ceva, we are passionate about bringing new levels of innovation to the smart edge. Our wireless communications, sensing and Edge AI technologies are at the heart of some of today's most advanced smart edge products. From wireless connectivity IPs (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, UWB and 5G platform IP), to scalable Edge AI NPU IPs and sensor fusion solutions, we have the broadest portfolio of IP to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently. We deliver differentiated solutions that combine outstanding performance at ultra-low power within a very small silicon footprint. Our goal is simple – to deliver the silicon and software IP to enable a smarter, safer, and more interconnected world. This philosophy is in practice today, with Ceva powering more than 18 billion of the world's most innovative smart edge products from AI-infused smartwatches, IoT devices and wearables to autonomous vehicles and 5G mobile networks.

Our headquarters are in Rockville, Maryland with a global customer base supported by operations worldwide. Our employees are among the leading experts in their areas of specialty, consistently solving the most complex design challenges, enabling our customers to bring innovative smart edge products to market.

