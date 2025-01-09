M31's 12nm GPIO IP Adopted by C*Core Technology, Powering Innovation in Advanced Process Automotive Chips

January 9, 2025 -- M31 Technology (M31), a global leader in silicon intellectual property (IP), and C*Core Technology (C*Core) have announced the further deepening of collaboration, making a first joint entry into the advanced process technology field. As part of this collaboration, C*Core commissioned M31 to develop a customized 12nm GPIO IP capable of supporting a 125MHz operating frequency and multi-voltage operation. This IP, specially designed for automotive noise-reduction DSP chips (benchmarked ADI ADSP21565), has already been successfully adopted by several Chinese automakers for early-stage R&D projects.

Since 2019, M31 has engaged in extensive collaboration with C*Core across various process platforms, achieving significant success in mass production for numerous automotive and consumer MCU chip applications. Notably, automotive MCUs developed using the 40nm process have been widely adopted in areas such as domain control, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), powertrain control, new energy battery management, and body control, providing comprehensive technical solutions for automotive electronic applications.

In the past, C*Core has collaborated with M31 on various IPs, including fundamental IPs such as standard cell libraries, memory compilers, I/O, and high-speed interface IPs. Additionally, C*Core has actively expanded into advanced automotive chip processes, driving technological innovation. Through this collaboration, C*Core has adopted M31’s 12nm GPIO IP, specifically designed for the demanding applications of automotive electronic MCUs, which has also obtained ISO 26262 ASIL-D Ready certification from SGS-TÜV, a German certification body. It features low power consumption, high density, and built-in fail-safe mechanisms to ensure safety and stability in complex environments, offering high safety and reliability support for automotive electronic design.

Zuo Nan Xiao, CEO of C*Core, stated, “Our successful collaboration with M31 across various process nodes has provided robust technical support for both automotive and consumer MCU chips. This further collaboration on the advanced 12nm process marks a significant step forward for both companies toward higher technological achievements. M31’s highly reliable GPIO IP not only meets the stringent performance and safety requirements of automotive DSP chips but also empowers us to create differentiated and highly competitive products.”

Scott Chang, CEO of M31, stated, “Collaborating with C*Core on the advanced 12nm process undoubtedly marks a new milestone in our partnership and lays a solid foundation for advancing automotive electronics. M31 remains committed to providing highly reliable, high-performance IP solutions that meet international automotive standards, fully supporting our customers in achieving new breakthroughs in automotive electronic chips.”





