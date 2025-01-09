TTTech divests strategic stake in landmark transaction to NXP to fuel future growth with technology investments in core business

Eindhoven, The Netherlands / Vienna, Austria, January 7, 2025 -- TTTech is a Viennese Headquartered and globally active high-tech frontrunner that has successfully commercialized its innovative technologies and products from university spin-off to various key industrial applications and sectors, like airplanes, launchers and spacecraft, wind-power plants and the mobile machinery industry. In the 25 years since its foundation, TTTech has been leading in the advancements in dependability standards and solutions for safe and secure networks, systems and control solutions successfully deployed in millions of so-called embedded computers in key industrial products today.

One of TTTech’s long-term strategic ambitions and greatest successes has been to build a bridge between proven, safe, and highly reliable technology from high dependability markets like aviation and space to the mass automotive and mobile machinery industries under the claim “Aerospace safety at automotive cost”. After a highly successful development phase in the automotive industry together with founding shareholder Audi, TTTech Auto was successfully spun off as an auto-tech company in 2018, with Infineon, Samsung, and Aptiv joining as shareholders, with TTTech remaining the core shareholder of the company. On January 7, 2025, NXP announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement (pending regulatory approval) to acquire 100 percent of the shares in TTTech Auto, including the 35.8 percent stake of TTTech Group in an all-cash transaction valued at $625 million.

Future-proof solutions for the automotive sector

TTTech Auto is a leading platform product and service provider with a focus on System, Safety and Security for the Software-Defined Vehicle (4SDV). With series experience from several million cars on the road and a strong technology portfolio, TTTech Auto enables and drives transformation in the automotive industry and empowers customers to focus on the driving experience while its platform solutions optimize performance, safety, integration, and software updates.

The acquisition by NXP will enable a seamless integration of TTTech Auto’s globally recognized safety software expertise (MotionWise) into the NXP CoreRide platform, creating an open yet harmonized hardware-software middleware platform for safe and secure applications. This collaboration combines competencies and expertise in future-proof, safe, and secure solutions for integrated automotive electronics used in current and future driver assistance systems and automated driving applications. The joint competencies will benefit the automotive industry and the European market:

“NXP and TTTech have a shared vision to provide safe and secure systems. This step will open great new opportunities to accelerate the transition to software-defined vehicles in the automotive industry and we are now taking a decisive step that will further strengthen our technology leadership and engineering resources in Europe,” says Lars Reger, chief technology officer at NXP. “This strategic move allows us to strengthen our great existing commercial partnerships with TTTech in multiple industries and to jointly focus even more on our strategy to be the leader in intelligent edge systems in automotive and Industrial IoT.”

TTTech to boost investment in core businesses across various sectors

A substantial part of the proceeds from the sales of its stake will be reinvested in existing and new business areas to bring TTTech’s safe and secure networking and control solutions to the fast-growing number of intelligent, autonomous machines deployed across the off-highway, aviation, space, industrial robotics and energy markets, highlights Georg Kopetz, co-founder and CEO of TTTech:

“European industries are in a transformation process, driven by digitalization and a move towards more autonomy and automation. Functional safety and security expertise is key to this process. Our long-standing cooperation with NXP has already been successfully proven – not only in the automotive sector, but also in market shaping applications like new cockpit generations for Aircrafts and Advanced Air Mobility (e.g., robotic flight taxis) and AI-infused computing and computer vision platforms for the mobile machinery. This acquisition allows NXP and TTTech Auto to jointly focus on their core competencies in shaping the future of software defined vehicles (SDVs). Core TTTech Group companies will further develop their portfolio of autonomous and smart digital solutions for various applications such as robotic machines, the transformation of the energy sector, as well as in aviation and space systems.”

About TTTech

TTTech is a leading group of globally operating high-tech companies specializing in safety and security relevant digital solutions for the smart mobile machinery (TTControl), aerospace, industrial, energy and up to today the automotive sectors (TTTech Auto). Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, TTTech drives the evolution of autonomous systems and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) to create a safer and more connected sustainable world using the highly dependable time-triggered (TT) computer technology it developed.

TTTech was co-founded by Prof. Hermann Kopetz, Stefan Poledna and Georg Kopetz. As a spin-off of the Technical University of Vienna, TTTech has used its academic roots to bring innovative research to mass production, as a worldwide active scale-up. Its subsidiary and partner, RT-RK Group with its local headquarter in Novi-Sad, Serbia serves as TTTech’s software competence center, enhancing its software development and innovation capabilities.

Among TTTech’s balanced group of shareholders are – alongside its founders and key employees - B&C Innovation Investments GmbH, COI Partners and renown European family offices. Recent achievements include TTTech Aerospace’s contribution to the successful first flight of Europe's new launcher, Ariane 6, by providing the highly reliable TTEthernet network technology for the avionics solution. TTTech has also been working successfully on mobile machinery controls for more than 15 years in a joint venture with HYDAC, TTControl.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) is the trusted partner for innovative solutions in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communications infrastructure markets. NXP's "Brighter Together" approach combines leading-edge technology with pioneering people to develop system solutions that make the connected world better, safer, and more secure. The company has operations in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $13.28 billion in 2023. Find out more at www.nxp.com.





