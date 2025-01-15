RISC-V in AI and HPC Part 2: Per Aspera Ad Astra?
By Anton Shilov, EETimes (January 13, 2025)
—Second in a three-part series. You can read the first article here
While there are hundreds of companies that adopt Arm technology, not many of them develop their own custom cores. Something similar will likely happen in the case of RISC-V: companies that need a very specific core and control of their firmware and software stack will be more inclined to design a core from scratch.
For example, Seagate and Western Digital use custom RISC-V cores for their storage controllers. Companies that need to run a lot of off-the-shelf software will prefer off-the-shelf cores or even Arm or x86 CPUs.
“Designing your own core can make sense in certain niche/edge cases,” Ian Ferguson, senior director at SiFive, told EE Times. “At a high level, this is driven by whether you need to customize instructions or have a specific design to own the entire software stack for competitive differentiation reasons.”
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- RISC-V in AI and HPC Part 2: Per Aspera Ad Astra?
- RISC-V in AI and HPC Part 1: Per Aspera Ad Astra?
- Arteris and MIPS Partner on High-Performance RISC-V SoCs for Automotive, Datacenter and Edge AI
- Arm vs. RISC-V in 2025: Which Architecture Will Lead the Way?
- SiFive Empowers AI at Scale with RISC-V Innovation
Breaking News
- RISC-V in AI and HPC Part 2: Per Aspera Ad Astra?
- InPsytech Announces Finalization of UCIe IP Design, Driving Breakthroughs in High-Speed Transmission Technology
- Creonic Introduces Doppler Channel IP Core
- Chip Interfaces Successfully Completes Interlaken IP Interoperability Test with Cadence 112G Long-Reach PHY
- RISC-V in AI and HPC Part 2: Per Aspera Ad Astra?
Most Popular
- Eighteen New Semiconductor Fabs to Start Construction in 2025, SEMI Reports
- InPsytech Announces Finalization of UCIe IP Design, Driving Breakthroughs in High-Speed Transmission Technology
- Imagination pulls out of RISC-V CPUs
- Chip Interfaces Successfully Completes Interlaken IP Interoperability Test with Cadence 112G Long-Reach PHY
- RISC-V in AI and HPC Part 2: Per Aspera Ad Astra?