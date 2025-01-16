Breaking Ground in Post-Quantum Cryptography Real World Implementation Security Research
January 16, 2025 -- Dr. Reza Azarderakhsh from Florida Atlantic University (FAU) and his graduate students at the Cryptographic Engineering Lab, in collaboration with researchers from PQSecure, have successfully demonstrated a groundbreaking Correlation Power Analysis (CPA) side-channel attack on an industry-grade hardware implementation of the ML-DSA digital signature algorithm within the Caliptra Silicon Root of Trust framework. This marks a significant milestone in exposing vulnerabilities in advanced post-quantum cryptographic (PQC) systems.
The research, published on the Cryptology ePrint Archive (2025/009), represents the first documented side-channel attack on a PQC root of trust implementation designed by a coalition of leading tech giants, including Google, AMD, and Microsoft. The attack targeted the modular reduction process of the ML-DSA algorithm, exploiting side-channel leakage in Adam’s Bridge—an advanced component in the post-quantum cryptographic design.
This achievement not only highlights the vulnerabilities in even the most advanced PQC hardware systems but also underscores the critical importance of robust side-channel protections in post-quantum security frameworks.
As a leader in post-quantum cryptographic engineering, PQSecure continues to push the boundaries of research, working closely with academic and industrial partners to ensure the security of next-generation cryptographic solutions. This work reinforces PQSecure’s commitment to advancing the field of cryptographic security and protecting critical infrastructures in the quantum computing era.
For more information, read the full paper: Efficient CPA Attack on Hardware Implementation of ML-DSA in Post-Quantum Root of Trust.
|
Search Silicon IP
PQSecure Technologies Hot IP
Related News
- CAST to Enter the Post-Quantum Cryptography Era with New KiviPQC-KEM IP Core
- Crypto Quantique upgrades QuarkLink IoT device security platform for post-quantum cryptography (PQC)
- Post-Quantum Cryptography: Moving Forward
- Secure-IC obtains the first worldwide CAVP Certification of Post-Quantum Cryptography algorithms, tested by SERMA Safety & Security
- CAST Partners with KiviCore for Post-Quantum Cryptography
Breaking News
- Ultra Accelerator Link Consortium (UALink) Welcomes Alibaba, Apple and Synopsys to Board of Directors
- Breaking Ground in Post-Quantum Cryptography Real World Implementation Security Research
- RIKEN adopts Siemens' emulation and High-Level Synthesis platforms for next-generation AI device research
- CAST to Enter the Post-Quantum Cryptography Era with New KiviPQC-KEM IP Core
- InPsytech Announces Finalization of UCIe IP Design, Driving Breakthroughs in High-Speed Transmission Technology
Most Popular
- Eighteen New Semiconductor Fabs to Start Construction in 2025, SEMI Reports
- InPsytech Announces Finalization of UCIe IP Design, Driving Breakthroughs in High-Speed Transmission Technology
- Imagination pulls out of RISC-V CPUs
- Chip Interfaces Successfully Completes Interlaken IP Interoperability Test with Cadence 112G Long-Reach PHY
- RISC-V in AI and HPC Part 2: Per Aspera Ad Astra?
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page