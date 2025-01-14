Altera Launches New Partner Program to Accelerate FPGA Solutions Development

San Jose, California, January 14, 2025 – Altera Corporation, a leader in FPGA innovations, today announced the launch of its Altera Solution Acceleration Partner (ASAP) Program, an initiative designed to help companies accelerate innovation, get to market faster and grow their businesses more efficiently with support from Altera and its partner ecosystem. The ASAP program delivers the resources and support to ensure companies have the necessary tools to solve their complex design challenges and compete in today’s rapidly evolving market being driven by artificial intelligence.

Altera’s partner program brings together hardware and software subject matter experts that span a wide range of end markets, including data center, communications and embedded systems. The program provides a range of offerings, from foundational training and IP development, to simulation, emulation, and hardware manufacturing, all the way to full turnkey system design ensuring end-to-end support for every aspect of the FPGA deployment process.

"Our goal is to make it as seamless as possible for our customers to connect with trusted, qualified Altera partners who can help deliver high-quality FPGA-based solutions quickly. The Altera Solution Acceleration Partner Program is a testament to our commitment of building strong, collaborative relationships that unleash greater industry innovation for our partners, our customers, and our company."

Deepali TrehanHead of Product Management & Marketing at Altera

Key features of the Altera Solution Acceleration Partner Program include:

Collaboration across the FPGA ecosystem to accelerate innovation in application design, deployment, and market readiness. Driving Technical Excellence: Access to Altera's advanced technical resources, expert support, and enablement tools to empower developers in creating cutting-edge FPGA solutions.

Access to Altera's advanced technical resources, expert support, and enablement tools to empower developers in creating cutting-edge FPGA solutions. Amplifying FPGA Market Impact: Joint initiatives to promote FPGA-based advancements, including co-marketing efforts and industry events that highlight the transformative potential of programmable logic in diverse applications.

The broad collection of FPGA design resources available within Altera’s Solution Acceleration Partner Program help businesses speed time-to-revenue by accelerating the FPGA solution development process by up to nine months. One partner in Altera’s program is Atomic Rules, a supplier of enterprise-grade networking IP cores who help businesses overcome network interconnect and reconfigurable computing challenges.

"ASAP goes beyond the usual partner framework by providing access to a deep bench of business and technical resources, and co-marketing opportunities. The combination of Altera’s cutting-edge FPGA silicon and tools, along with the collaborative environment created through this program, will allow us to develop and deliver innovative solutions to our customers with less friction."

Shep Siegel, CTO at Atomic Rules

Companies interested in learning more about the Altera Solution Acceleration Partner Program can contact partners@altera.com.

About Altera

Altera is a leading supplier of programmable hardware, software, and development tools that empower designers of electronic systems to innovate, differentiate, and succeed in their markets. With a broad portfolio of industry-leading FPGAs, SoCs, and design solutions, Altera enables customers to achieve faster time-to-market and unmatched performance in applications spanning data centers, communications, industrial, automotive, and more. For more information, visit www.altera.com





