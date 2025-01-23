ARM boost in $100bn Stargate data centre project
By Nick Flaherty, eeNews Europe (January 22, 2025)
ARM and its owner Softbank are a key partners in a datacentre infrastructure programme called Stargate.
The project, with Nvidia as the chip supplier alongside Microsoft, Oracle and OpenAI, will see an investment of $100bn for a series of data centres starting with a site in Texas. The deal could be as large as $500bn over the next four years.
“It’s a pretty big deal,” said Rene Haas, CEO of ARM. “It’s probably the largest infrastructure investment in history, You need a lot of land, a lot of compute and power and that’s where ARM comes in.
