Plexus and intoPIX Expand IPMX Solutions Offering
Successful Interoperability Testing with P-AVN-4 and Titanium Softwareto be Showcased at ISE 2025
Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, January 28, 2025 – intoPIX, a leading provider of innovative image compression technologies, and PlexusAV, a pioneer in IPMX solutions, are proud to announce the successful interoperability testing between the Plexus P-AVN-4 IPMX JPEG XS FIP transceiver and the new intoPIX Titanium Software Suite. This collaboration highlights the growing synergy between the two companies in delivering cutting-edge solutions for the Pro AV industry.
The Plexus P-AVN-4 transceiver, renowned for its flexibility as both an encoder and decoder, features 1-Gigabit connectivity and supports open standards-based transport with JPEG XS and JPEG XS FIP codec options. PlexusAV are early adopter of intoPIX’s JPEG XS TDC Profile technologies, demonstrating remarkable performance and reliability since its introduction.
In this latest development, the P-AVN-4 was instrumental in testing and validating intoPIX’s new TitaniumShow and TitaniumViewer software. These innovative tools are designed to simplify and enhance IP-based workflows, offering robust capabilities for encoding, decoding, and monitoring JPEG XS streams. Leveraging the P-AVN-4, the Titanium Software Suite successfully transmitted and received JPEG XS High Profile and JPEG XS TDC Profile streams, seamlessly demonstrating the interoperability between hardware and software.
The P-AVN-4’s ability to function as both a sender and receiver played a pivotal role in these tests, underscoring its versatility in diverse IPMX environments. This collaboration not only validates the compatibility of Plexus and intoPIX solutions but also reinforces the companies’ shared commitment to open standards and advancing the Pro AV industry.
"Working with Plexus AV and their P-AVN-4 transceiver has been an exceptional opportunity to demonstrate the power of our Titanium Software Suite alongside industry-leading IPMX hardware," said Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Head of Media, Entertainment & ProAV Group at intoPIX.
Steven Cogels, Global Director of Business Development at PlexusAV confirmed “This collaboration provides real proof that interoperability between vendors works, between hardware devices and also between hardware and software. This is exactly the sort of platform and collaboration that the Pro-AV industry has been waiting for and really shows what can be achieved using IPMX.”
This successful testing marks another step forward in enabling seamless, efficient, and high-quality IP-based workflows for the Pro AV industry. Both intoPIX and Plexus AV remain dedicated to driving innovation and expanding the possibilities of IPMX technologies. The results of this collaboration will be showcased at ISE 2025, where visitors can experience these advancements firsthand.
