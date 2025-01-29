Mixel Announces the Opening of New Branch in Da Nang, Vietnam

Mixel Vietnam represents key milestone for Mixel, Inc. as its first office in Asia

San Jose, CA – January 29, 2025 - Mixel®, Inc. (Mixel), a leading provider of mixed-signal intellectual property (IP), announced today that it has opened a new branch in Da Nang, Vietnam. This office represents a key milestone for Mixel as its first in Asia. It will enable Mixel to expand its engineering talent, better serve its global customer base and strengthen its presence in the region.

Mixel’s customers include many of the world’s largest semiconductors and system companies targeting mobile and mobile-adjacent applications such as automotive, consumer/industrial IoT, VR/AR/MR, wearables, healthcare, and others. The new Vietnam site will serve as a key contributor to Mixel’s engineering IP development. It is strategically positioned to meet the growing demand for low-power, high-speed mixed-signal IP in Asia and beyond.

Mixel provides mixed-signal interface IP such as MIPI®, LVDS, and other multi-standard SerDes, and was the first IP provider to demonstrate silicon for MIPI D-PHYTM, MIPI C-PHYTM, and MIPI M-PHY®. Mixel’s MIPI PHY IP has been silicon-proven in 12 different nodes at 9 different foundries in multiple configurations including the patented RX+ configuration that allows for full-speed, in-system production testing with minimal overhead.

“Mixel has a rich history over 25 years with many successful collaborations with customers and partners,” said Tony Nguyen, General Manager of Mixel Vietnam. “We look forward to continuing this tradition and providing Mixel’s customers the same high level of satisfaction they have come to expect from all engagements with Mixel.”

“We are delighted to announce this new milestone in Mixel growth and feel fortunate to have some of the best and brightest engineering talent in the Asia joining the Mixel Family,” said Ashraf Takla, Mixel Founder and CEO. “The last 12 months have been an exciting time for Mixel. Not only did we lay the groundwork for establishing our first team in Asia, but we also started development of a new IP at 2nm and won an ambitious engagement with one of the Magnificent seven. We are looking forward to accelerated growth and success in 2025.”

Additional Resources:

For more information on Mixel’s IP portfolio, please visit https://mixel.com/ip-cores.

About Mixel:

Mixel is a leading provider of mixed-signal IPs and offers a wide portfolio of high-performance mixed-signal connectivity IP solutions. Mixel’s mixed-signal portfolio includes PHYs and SerDes, such as MIPI D-PHY, MIPI M-PHY, MIPI C-PHY, LVDS, and many dual mode PHY supporting multiple standards. Mixel was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA, with global operation to support a worldwide customer base. For more information contact Mixel at info@mixel.com or visit www.mixel.com.





