Adaptive Clock Generation Module for DVFS and Droop Response
Ceva, Inc. Appoints Amir Faintuch to its Board of Directors
ROCKVILLE, MD., January 29, 2025 – Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP that enables Smart Edge devices to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently, today announced the appointment of Amir Faintuch, a seasoned technology executive, to its Board of Directors as an independent director. He will also serve as a member of the Strategic Committee. This election expands Board membership to eight members, seven of whom are independent.
“We welcome Amir to the Ceva Board,” said Peter McManamon, Chairman of the Board of Ceva. “His extensive experience and deep expertise as a business and technology executive at some of the world’s leading semiconductor companies will provide the Ceva board and management team with valuable insights in leadership and strategy as we embark on our next phase of growth and expansion in the smart edge AI era.”
Amir Faintuch serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Volumez, a pioneering leader in Data Infrastructure as a Service (DIaaS) since December 2022. Previously, Amir held senior executive management positions spanning technical and business responsibilities at leading technology companies including: GlobalFoundries, where he was Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Computing, Wired Infrastructure and Storage business; Intel Corporation where he served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Platform Engineering; and Qualcomm, where his roles included President of Qualcomm Atheros. Amir started his corporate career at Texas Instruments where he was responsible for establishing the company’s technical and market leadership in mobile connectivity technologies such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS and NFC. Amir holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and business administration from Haifa University in Israel and a dual MBA degree in high technology management from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and the Recanati Business School at Tel Aviv University.
About Ceva, Inc.
At Ceva, we are passionate about bringing new levels of innovation to the smart edge. Our wireless communications, sensing and Edge AI technologies are at the heart of some of today’s most advanced smart edge products. From wireless connectivity IPs (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, UWB and 5G platform IP), to scalable Edge AI NPU IPs and sensor fusion solutions, we have the broadest portfolio of IP to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently. We deliver differentiated solutions that combine outstanding performance at ultra-low power within a very small silicon footprint. Our goal is simple – to deliver the silicon and software IP to enable a smarter, safer, and more interconnected world. This philosophy is in practice today, with Ceva powering more than 18 billion of the world’s most innovative smart edge products from AI-infused smartwatches, IoT devices and wearables to autonomous vehicles and 5G mobile networks.
Our headquarters are in Rockville, Maryland with a global customer base supported by operations worldwide. Our employees are among the leading experts in their areas of specialty, consistently solving the most complex design challenges, enabling our customers to bring innovative smart edge products to market.
Ceva is a sustainability- and environmentally-conscious company, adhering to our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics. As such, we emphasize and focus on environmental preservation, recycling, the welfare of our employees and privacy – which we promote on a corporate level. At Ceva, we are committed to social responsibility, values of preservation and consciousness towards these purposes.
Ceva: Powering the Smart Edge™.
Visit us at www.ceva-ip.com
|
Search Silicon IP
Ceva, Inc. Hot IP
Related News
- CEVA Appoints Jaclyn Liu to its Board of Directors; Bruce A. Mann Retires
- CEVA Appoints Bernadette Andrietti to its Board of Directors
- CEVA Appoints Maria Marced, President of TSMC Europe, to Board of Directors
- Eliyan Appoints former head of Facebook/Meta AI infrastructure Dr. Jason Taylor to Board of Directors
- Synopsys Appoints Rob Painter to Board of Directors
Breaking News
- EXTOLL collaborates with BeammWave and GlobalFoundries as a Key SerDes IP Partner for Lowest Power High-Speed ASIC
- Celestial AI Announces Appointment of Semiconductor Industry Icon Lip-Bu Tan to Board of Directors
- intoPIX and EvertzAV Strengthen IPMX AV-over-IP Interoperability with Groundbreaking JPEG XS TDC Compression Capabilities at ISE 2025
- TeraSignal Demonstrates Interoperability with Synopsys 112G Ethernet PHY IP for High-Speed Linear Optics Connectivity
- Quadric Opens Subsidiary in Japan with Industry Veteran Jan Goodsell as President
Most Popular
- Certus releases radiation-hardened I/O Library in GlobalFoundries 12nm LP/LP+
- 创飞芯宣布其反熔丝一次性可编程（OTP）技术在90nm BCD 工艺上实现量产
- Alphawave Semi to Showcase Innovations and Lead Expert Panels on 224G, 128G PCIe 7.0, 32G UCIe, HBM 4, and Advanced Packaging Techniques at DesignCon 2025
- Cadence to Acquire Secure-IC, a Leader in Embedded Security IP
- Mixel Announces the Opening of New Branch in Da Nang, Vietnam
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page