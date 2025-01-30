Quadric Opens Subsidiary in Japan with Industry Veteran Jan Goodsell as President

Burlingame, CA – January 29, 2025 - Quadric today announced that it is establishing a subsidiary, Quadric KK, in Tokyo, Japan, with industry veteran Jan Goodsell as President. The expansion of the Quadric team in Japan comes in response to Quadric’s rapid growth within the electronics and automotive industries in Japan and to provide outstanding customer support for its expanding customer base. Most recently, Quadric and DENSO announced a project for advanced driver assistance chips.

“Jan Goodsell has been working in business development for Quadric for over four years, and has been instrumental in the great success we’ve had in Japan,” stated Veerbhan Kheterpal, co-founder and CEO of Quadric. “He has an incredible background and strong business connections in the electronics industry, and is a valuable member of our management team.”

Mr. Goodsell has a strong background managing offices in Japan for US-based electronics companies. Prior to working for Quadric, Mr. Goodsell held country manager and international management positions for Rambus, Arteris, CoWare, LSI Logic, Cadence and several other companies.

“I am a true believer in the artificial intelligence (AI) intellectual property (IP) that Quadric brings to market,” stated Mr. Goodsell. “It’s delightful to see our first customers embarking on their new designs, and I look forward to continuing to expand the team in Japan to support our growing user base.”

The office for Quadric K.K. is located in the Shinagawa Grand Central Building, adjacent to Shinagawa station in Minato City in Tokyo:

Quadric KK

Shinagawa Grand Central Tower 8F

2-16-4 Konan, Minato-ku,

Tokyo 108-0075, Japan

+81-90-7836-1284

About Quadric

Quadric Inc. is the leading licensor of fully programmable, general-purpose neural processor IP (GPNPU) capable of running both machine learning inference workloads and traditional DSP and control algorithms. Quadric’s unified hardware and software architecture is optimized for on-device ML inference, delivering up to 840 TOPs and automotive-grade safety-enhanced versions. Learn more at: www.quadric.io.





