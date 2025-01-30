Baya Systems Welcomes Manish Muthal and Siva Yerramilli to Board of Directors

Industry leaders join team of experts including Jim Keller, Sailesh Kumar and Stan Reiss to propel innovation in the new era of high-performance system-of-chiplets design

SANTA CLARA, CA – January 28, 2025 — Following its recent Series B funding, Baya Systems, a leader in software-driven IP technology that accelerates complex, data-intensive, single-die and multi-die SoC designs, today announced the additions of Manish Muthal and Siva Yerramilli to its Board of Directors. Both bring extensive experience in semiconductor technology and software as well as scaling disruptive startups, further strengthening Baya Systems’ leadership team.

They join chairman Jim Keller, Baya Systems CEO Dr. Sailesh Kumar and Matrix Capital General Partner Stan Reiss on the board.

Manish Muthal, Senior Managing Director at Maverick Silicon, is a seasoned semiconductor industry veteran with leadership roles at Intel, LSI, Xilinx and Broadcom, as well as a track record of founding successful venture-backed startups.

“At Maverick Silicon, we believe Baya Systems’ technology will be the key enabler of next-generation data movement, communication and multi-die systems that will power AI acceleration, scalable infrastructure and mobility,” said Muthal. “I’m excited to join a team of this caliber that is enabling the paradigm shift for explosive growth of intelligent compute systems.”

Also joining the board is Siva Yerramilli, SVP of the Corporate Incubation Group at Synopsys, Inc., which delivers trusted and comprehensive silicon to systems design solutions, from electronic design automation to silicon IP and system verification and validation. Prior to this, he had a very successful career at Intel, leading technology enablement and product development.

“Having followed the founding team building NetSpeed Systems and their contribution to the Xeon program during my time at Intel, I see the generational leap they have made with Baya Systems. I look forward to being part of this journey,” said Yerramilli. “Baya’s focus on software-driven architecture analysis and development and their expertise in highly accurate performance modeling are fundamental to the next generation of system design that translates target software workloads rapidly into customized and future-proofed designs.”

“Manish and Siva bring great experience that complements our team,” said Keller. “We’re thrilled to welcome them to the board. Their guidance and insights will be invaluable to our vision of more capable, intelligent compute.”

Baya Systems leads the industry with its software-driven, performance and area-optimized on-die fabric solutions, simplifying design and deployment of complex systems. The company’s technology is revolutionizing AI acceleration, high-performance computing, data center scaling and networking infrastructure, shaping the future of connected systems.

This strategic move underscores Baya Systems’ ongoing growth and commitment to advancing high-performance system design under a strengthened leadership team.

About Baya Systems

Baya Systems is leading the next wave of foundational, high-performance and modular semiconductor systems technologies that are chiplet-ready and accelerate intelligent compute everywhere. Named after the baya bird, renowned for its ability to weave cohesive nests from diverse materials, Baya embodies this approach by integrating best-in-class compute, communication and I/O components into seamless, energy-efficient solutions. Its software-based design and exploration platform enhances performance, yield and reusability, enabling cutting-edge, cost-effective innovation across multiple industries. Baya is backed by leading investors including Matrix Partners, Maverick Silicon, Synopsys Inc., and Intel Capital. For more information visit https://bayasystems.com.





