0.2 to 3 GHz power amplifier
PA output impedance is 50 Ohm
Features
- iHP SiGe BiCMOS 0.13 um
- AB class PA
- Frequency range from 0.2 to GHz
- Gain adjustment
- Supported foundries: TSMC, UMC, Global Foundries, iHP, Vanguard
Deliverables
- Schematic or NetList
- Abstract model (.lef and .lib files)
- Layout view (optional)
- Behavioral model (Verilog)
- Extracted view (optional)
- GDSII
- DRC, LVS, antenna report
- Test bench with saved configurations (optional)
- Documentation
Applications
- Portable transmitters
- Portable transceivers
- Mobile communication devices
