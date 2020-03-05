130iHP_PA_03 is based on AB class power amplifier with a preamplifier. The block is designed to set the required output signal and provides a wide range of output power adjustment. First cascade operates as preamplifier with tunable gain. Second cascade is a fixed-gain cascode differential amplifier. Third cascade amplifies and transmits signal to the output of the circuit in the wide frequency range from 200 to 3000 MHz.

PA output impedance is 50 Ohm

Features

iHP SiGe BiCMOS 0.13 um

AB class PA

Frequency range from 0.2 to GHz

Gain adjustment

Supported foundries: TSMC, UMC, Global Foundries, iHP, Vanguard

Deliverables

Schematic or NetList

Abstract model (.lef and .lib files)

Layout view (optional)

Behavioral model (Verilog)

Extracted view (optional)

GDSII

DRC, LVS, antenna report

Test bench with saved configurations (optional)

Documentation

Applications