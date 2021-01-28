V-by-One PHY in GF22FDX is designed for chips that perform high bandwidth data communication while operating at low power consumption. It is a multi-gigabit transmitter macro which enable speed up to 4.0Gbps data transmitter with optimized power and die size, also it can be easily fabricated and implemented in a video system. Macro consists of multi-transmitter channels, and one PLL and bias-gen unit. The transmitter performs dedicated P2S, clock generator, driver with pre-emphasis and self-test. Each of the channels can be turned off individually.