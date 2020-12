Frequency synthesizer built on PLL by dividing the integer coefficients. Synthesizer unit includes: R-divider of external reference oscillator frequency with a programmable division factor of 1 to 31, frequency-phase detector (PFD) with the charge pump, loop filter, a voltage controlled oscillator (VCO), VCO voltage control comparators, VCO frequency N-divider with programmable dividing ratio of 64 to 2047, 5/6/8/10 divider, 2/4/8 divider.